Photos: First Look at ROMEO & JULIET at Shakespeare's Globe

All new production images have been released from Romeo & Juliet, directed by Ola Ince and starring Alfred Enoch and Rebekah Murrell. The production is now showing at Shakespeare's Globe until 17 October.

This fresh take on Romeo & Juliet finds new significance this summer in the Globe Theatre. Verona is sick. Its structures broken and its citizens in a state of desperation. When a system favours the few, the many are left with nothing but unhealthy choices. Amidst the violence, bloodshed, fear and unrest, two teenagers find unexpected relief in each other. But will love be enough to save them from society's sickness?

This performance will be Live Streamed on the 10 July and 7 August, 7pm and will include a Midnight Matinee performance on 17 July, 23.59pm - giving audiences the chance to revel in the enchanting atmosphere of the Globe under the stars and experience Shakespeare's plays in a truly unique and magical way.