Photo Flash: First Look at ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS at Bristol Old Vic

Wise Children presents the revival of Emma Rice's musical adaptation of Romantics Anonymous in a co-production with Plush Theatricals. Joining the previously announced returning cast members Marc Antolin (Jean-René) and Carly Bawden (Angélique) are Brett Brown (Salesman/Fred), Me'sha Bryan (Suzanne/Mimi), Harry Hepple (Ludo/Remi), Laura Jane Matthewson (Young Woman), Sandra Marvin (Magda/Brigitte/Dr Maxim), Craig Pinder (Father/Pierre/Receptionist) and Gareth Snook (Mercier/Mumbler/Marini).

The production opens at Bristol Old Vic on 23 January, with previews from 18 January and runs until 1 February, ahead of a US tour to Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in LA and Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C with newly announced US dates at Spoleto Festival USA, 21 May - 7 June 2020.

Angélique is a gifted chocolate maker inhibited by social anxiety and Jean-René is the boss of a failing chocolate factory. When Angélique takes a job in Jean-René's struggling factory, a fragile love affair unfolds. Funny, tender and painfully awkward, Romantics Anonymous is a delicious love story about breaking the mould and finding the courage to be happy.

