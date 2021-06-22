Photos: First Look at OUT WEST at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has released production images for the world premiere of Out West starring Esh Alladi, Tom Mothersdale and Ayesha Antoine in three new short plays by Tanika Gupta, Simon Stephens and Roy Williams, co-directed by Rachel O'Riordan and Diane Page, ahead of opening night on 24 June.

Out West explores race, geography, identity, belonging and hope rooted in multicultural England of past and present. Tanika Gupta's The Overseas Student reimagines Gandhi's formative student years in Victorian England; Simon Stephens' Blue Water and Cold and Fresh confronts white male privilege in the wake of city lockdown living and Black Lives Matter protests, and Roy Williams' Go, Girl is a celebratory story of Black female empowerment and everyday heroism.

Set and Costume Design is by Soutra Gilmour, Lighting Design is by Jessica Hung Han Yun and Composition and Sound Design is by Simon Slater.

The show is on now at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre until 24 July and an online streaming is available from 12- 17 July. www.lyric.co.uk.