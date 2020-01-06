Photo Flash: First Look at NoFit State's LEXICON At Round House

LEXICON is a world of magic, light and laughter inhabited by quiet misfits and furious poetry. Be entertained by moments of wild abandon, as the company take to the air riding flying desks or juggle flaming torches. Be awed by moments of physical poetry with expressive aerial acrobatics involving ropes, trapeze and more.

NoFit State showcases an array of breathtaking contemporary circus skills, presented in their signature playful style, all set to atmospheric music from a live band.

Thirty years since its humble beginnings, NoFit State is the UK's leading large-scale contemporary circus company. The company lives together, works together, eats together, laughs and cries together - travelling in trucks, trailers and caravans and living and breathing as one community. This is what creates the spirit that is NoFit State and gives their work its heart and soul.

Lexicon is directed by Firenza Guidi whose credits include NoFitState's acclaimed production, Bianco, last seen at the Roundhouse in 2013.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





