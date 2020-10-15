Photo Flash: First Look at LONE FLYER â€“ THE LAST FLIGHT OF AMY JOHNSON at the Watermill Theatre

The show will play from Thursday 22 October to Saturday 21 November, with press performances on 23 and 24 October.

LONE FLYER - THE LAST FLIGHT OF AMY JOHNSON comes to Newbury's The Watermill Theatre - the second in the autumn season of work featuring shows with smaller cast sizes, reduced capacity inside the auditorium and socially distanced seating.

Hannah Edwards (most recently seen in the West End as 'Myrtle Wilson' in the Immersive Great Gatsby) will play 'Amy Johnson' and Benedict Salter (whose previous Watermill credits include The Importance of Being Earnest and A Little Night Music) will support her, playing a series of other roles. Directed by Watermill Associate Lucy Betts, Ade Morris' powerful play about one of the most inspirational women of the twentieth century was first staged at the Watermill in 2001.

