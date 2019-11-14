Photo Flash: First Look at LA CLIQUE at Leicester Square Spiegeltent

La Clique is the Olivier Award-winning spectacular which blazed a trail for contemporary cabaret-variety and breathed new life into Spiegeltent performance. Sexy, funny and dangerous, La Clique combines spectacular performance, decadent humour, speakeasy glamour, thrillingly atmospheric live music, and a genuine sense of adventure, anarchy and creative exploration to create a night of live entertainment like no other.

La Clique runs at the Leicester Square Spiegeltent from 8 November until 4 January, part of Christmas in Leicester Square.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan

