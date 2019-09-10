Photo Flash: First Look at HEARTBEAT OF HOME At Piccadilly Theatre

From the producers of Riverdance Heartbeat of Home is a spine-tingling, tantalizing, high octane, sexy, dance and music extravaganza. It is a heart-stopping tour de force that features the dynamic, vibrant components of traditional Irish, Latin, Hip-Hop, Afro-Cuban and Contemporary music and dance, uniting performers and audiences on journeys to find a home, wherever that may be.

Produced by Moya Doherty, conceived and directed by John McColgan with concept development and lyrics by award winning Irish writer Joseph O'Connor. Joseph comments: 'when we marry the sexiness of salsa to the thunder of Irish dance, the lyricism of tango to the yearning of traditional Irish song what a night of storytelling we shall have'.

The World Premiere of Heartbeat of Home took place at The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dublin on Wednesday 2 October and ran for 21 performances. Heartbeat of Home had its Asian premiere in December with sell out runs in Beijing and Shanghai . Heartbeat of Home will play Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York City and Los Angeles beginning January 2014. Now Heartbeat of Home has arrived in London Piccadilly Theatre showing from 12th September to October 13th 2019.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





