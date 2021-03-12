Photo Flash: First Look at A SPLINTER OF ICE in Rehearsal

All new photos have been released of the cast of Ben Brown's new political drama, A SPLINTER OF ICE, in rehearsals. The play will be filmed on stage at the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre and released online from 15 April to 31 July 2021 via originaltheatreonline.com before touring UK theatres this summer.

A SPLINTER OF ICE stars Olivier Award-winning actor Oliver Ford Davies (David Hare's Racing Demon, Peter Gynt, Christopher Robin, The Last Witness, Father Brown, Marple and Game of Thrones) as Graham Greene, Stephen Boxer (Denis Thatcher in The Crown, Small Axe, extensive work with the RSC and National Theatre) as Kim Philby and Olivier Award-winning actress Sara Crowe (Four Weddings & A Funeral, Calendar Girls and Calendar Girls the Musical, Acorn Antiques the Musical, Hay Fever for which she received an Olivier nomination for Best Comedy Performance, Private Lives for which she won the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress, Critics Circle Most Promising Newcomer Award and Variety Club Best Actress Award) as Rufa Philby.

A SPLINTER OF ICE is directed by Alan Strachan with Alastair Whatley and produced by The Original Theatre Company.