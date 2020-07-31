Phoenix Arts Club Responds to the Government's Decision to Postpone Opening Performance Venues

Managing Director Ken Wright shared - "we request that the next set of dates are not committed to unless there is confidence that these will be definite."

Following the government announcement today that the opening of live performance venues in the UK will be delayed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Ken Wright, Managing Director of Phoenix Arts Club has released a statement:

The government decision to postpone opening of live performance venues with 24 hours notice has pulled the carpet from under us. We've said all along that we would 'open once and open well' therefore with heavy heart and broken bank balance we must announce that we will remain closed until we are certain that indoor live performance is permitted.

We've been incredibly busy during the last month planning for reopening - deep cleaning, staffing, show preparation, booking artists, buying in stock and have spent considerable sums on risk assessments, marketing and advertising our opening to guarantee box office sales. Our shows from the 1st August are sold out (at 30% capacity). A "ticketed" industry requires at least a four week lead time and it is unacceptable to order us closed the day before re-opening. Unlike "walk in businesses" such as a bowling alley or casino, the Government needs to realise the full context of closing down a "ticketed" live performance business with such short notice. Whilst we of course accept that measures should be taken to reduce new coronavirus cases, we urge the government to take into consideration the vast amount of work that goes into preparing a live show and we request that the next set of dates are not committed to unless there is confidence that these will be definite.

Today's decision has left us uneasy about preparing for a reopening until the Government can guarantee - rather than 'consider' a firm opening date. We have a legal obligation to refund people, but hope that our customers will be satisfied with transferring their ticket to a future (as yet unconfirmed) performance. In the meantime donations to our CrowdFunder campaign whilst still welcome have now become essential."

Crowdfunder link:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/the-phoenix-arts-club-10-year-survival-plan

