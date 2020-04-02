Philip Ridley Will Premiere 'The Beast Will Rise' Series of Online Monologues

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

According to BritishTheatre, Philip Ridley will present a series of online monologues, presented as The Beast Will Rise.

The monologues will be performed by members of the cast of Ridley's play The Beast of Blue Yonder, which was due to have its professional world premiere at Southwark Playhouse this week.

Gator, starring Rachel Bright, will be launched on Twitter and Instagram this Thursday as part of The Beast Will Rise. Further online world premieres from Ridley will follow each week.

As well as Rachel Bright, the cast of The Beast of Blue Yonder includes Mirren Mack (Sex Education, The Nest), Jade Ewen (Aladdin, In the Heights), Steve Furst (Little Britain, Matilda, Made in Dagenham), Charlie Quirke (Birds of a Feather), Unique Spencer (Top Boy), Tyler Conti (Safe), Lucy Gape (Hollyoaks), Kyle Rowe, Jospeh Drake, Joseph Potter, Nat Johnson, Mike Evans, and Grace Hogg-Robinson.

