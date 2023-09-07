Philharmonia Orchestra Will Take Part in New Sky Arts Series, 'Musical Masterpieces'

The Philharmonia Orchestra are to be one of three UK orchestras featured in Sky Art's new three-part series 'Musical Masterpieces', set to air weekly on Sky Arts and Freeview from 25 September at 8pm.

The brand new series is fronted by musician and presenter Myleene Klass and leading British composer Errollyn Wallen CBE. In each episode the musical duo will uncover the stories and secrets behind three of the nation's favourite classical pieces.

Myleene and Errollyn will present a brand new performance of Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture with the Philharmonia Orchestra, alongside a deeper exploration of the composers' techniques as they delve into the story behind the score. The two presenters will open up different aspects of the music in partnership with Philharmonia players who will share their insights and interpretation of the piece.

Other orchestras and composers set to feature include: Vivaldi's Four Seasons performed by Sinfonia Cymru and Bizet's Carmen performed by Opera North.

Special guests on the series will include Alan Titchmarsh, Simon Callow and Nicky Spence who will share their own passion and insights on each of the masterpieces.

Thorben Dittes, Chief Executive of Philharmonia, commented: “We're delighted to be part of this series and have enjoyed working with the various teams to unpack the stories and secrets of Mendelssohn's Hebrides; breaking down the barriers for new audiences and sharing new insights with those more familiar.”

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts, commented: “Musical Masterpieces is a perfect Sky Arts show for aficionados and novices alike - if you love the pieces Myleene and Errollyn are diving into you're sure to find something new and interesting; if you're less familiar with this beautiful music it's the perfect voyage of discovery into some truly magical worlds.”

Presenter, Myleene Klass, commented: “Some melodies feel like they've been with us forever, like part of the furniture, so it's easy to forget what their origins are, the stories behind them, why the composers were compelled to write them. I've loved working on this series, discovering and rediscovering with Errollyn. I'm certain even those familiar with these pieces will discover something new and those just coming to classical music will be enthralled by the stories, and in some cases, the science behind them.”

Presenter, Errollyn Wallen, commented: “Making this series was a joy from start to finish. Myleene and I relished the journey into re-discovering these great works and I can't wait to share our many insights with the viewers.”

Fiona Morris, Chief Executive and Creative Director of The Space said: “Musical Masterpieces is a fantastic series featuring contemporary performances from some of the UK's most innovative performing groups. Each programme takes the audience on a journey with the performers exploring a well-known classical work and discovering the often unknown and fascinating history behind them. The Space was delighted to join forces with Full Fat TV and Sky Arts, who will bring them to screens this autumn.

Colette Foster, CEO Full Fat TV said: “Making the series has been a magical musical experience - from the unique performances we filmed to the blossoming of a new onscreen team. Myleene Klass and Errollyn Wallen have forged a special partnership through their expert knowledge and passion for each of the musical masterpieces. We're hugely proud to have introduced them to each other and delighted to be sharing their fresh perspective on pieces of music you may think you know but will know all the better for watching the series. With huge thanks to The Space and Sky Arts for inviting us to be part of this collaboration.”

Musical Masterpieces is commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts, for Zai Bennett, MD of Content UK&I. The Commissioning Editor for Sky is Barbara Lee. Musical Masterpieces is co-produced by Full Fat TV and The Space.