Philharmonia Orchestra And Wardington's Original Ludlow Dry Gin Launch New Partnership With Limited-Edition London Dry 'Philharmonia Gin'

The Philharmonia Orchestra has announced a new partnership with award-winning Shropshire gin distillery Wardington's Original Ludlow Dry Gin, and the creation of a limited-edition London Dry 'Philharmonia Gin'.

A proportion of proceeds from each bottle sold will go to support the Orchestra, helping to support the Philharmonia's online performances and wider activity in a year that has seen a drastic reduction of ticketed income as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Suggitt, Development Director at the Philharmonia, said: "We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Wardington's Original Ludlow Dry Gin. The opportunity to collaborate in a creation as distinctive as the new Philharmonia Gin has been a wonderful experience for players and staff alike, and working so closely with Shaun Ward and his team has given us all a unique insight into the pride and expertise involved in their work.

With a proportion of proceeds from every bottle going to the Philharmonia, it provides the Orchestra with an innovative new channel to raise vital funds during this difficult time, especially with disruption from COVID-19 set to continue into the new year. Through this partnership we look forward to extending the profile of the Philharmonia to new audiences- and to sharing a wonderful Christmas gift for music lovers everywhere."

Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington's Original Ludlow Dry Gin, said: "Creating a unique hand-crafted gin to support the Philharmonia is both a great privilege and honour. The Philharmonia has played a significant role in our home lives as the Resident Orchestra of the Three Choirs Festival, and in so many ways we feel a strong connection to its work across the UK. As a music graduate, I understand first-hand the importance of music and the arts, especially in the difficult times we find ourselves in.

The idea of creating a new gin to support the Orchestra developed during the first lockdown, and we have since worked closely with players and staff to develop a new and exciting recipe. For centuries, the Philharmonia's London home was one of the most vibrant docklands in the world, importing fruits and spices from across the globe - this has served as our inspiration: bitter oranges from Seville, and delicate and fragrant cassia bark from the far east. Creating a gin is much like the work of conducting an orchestra, allowing certain colours and textures to sing out to create the perfect ensemble. We look forward to a successful partnership with the orchestra and hope audiences enjoy the fruits of our labours."

Created by Master Distiller Shaun Ward in collaboration with Members of the Orchestra, 'Philharmonia Gin' is a bespoke, limited-edition gin, combining Wardington's Original Ludlow Dry Gin's traditional copper distillation technique with the distinctive botanicals of Seville orange and cassia. The gin is inspired by the renowned sound of the Philharmonia, and celebrates the Orchestra's 75 years of musical history in its anniversary year. Its final recipe was selected by a group of players from the Philharmonia.

