Pecs Drag Kings Return to The Yard Theatre

The Yard Theatre has announced the return of Pecs Drag Kings to the theatre this December for a Christmas cabaret show featuring a variety of special guest performances. It follows their extended sell-out run of SEX SEX MEN MEN earlier this year as well as a previous run of The 80s Show at Soho Theatre in 2018.

Pecsmas comes early this year - at The Yard for 2 weeks from 9-20 December, featuring a cabaret performance by Pecs Drag Kings as well as a special guest performer every night. The run will end with a late-night party on Friday 20 December, following the success of their Pecs Party in April.



Pecs Drag Kings were supportedby The Yard in its Live Drafts festival of early-stage work last year, before being commissioned for a full run of SEX SEX MEN MEN in the spring. They have performed and run workshops across theatres and venues nationally including at Soho Theatre, Tate, Latitude Festival, Roundhouse, the Royal Academy and The Glory.

The Yard's diverse programme of late-night music and events continues to run alongside the show, including quarterly party Murder on Zidane's Floor run by women's and non-binary football team Goal Diggers FC, and regular queer techno night INFERNO.



Pecs Drag Kings:

"Queermas for us is all about chosen family and where better for us to have our Christmas extravaganza than by returning to The Yard, a theatre so special to us after SEX SEX MEN MEN earlier this year. We can't wait to bring our special brand of Christmas cheer down to Hackney Wick; if you loved SEX SEX MEN MEN, and you love Christmas as much as we do, then you're going to LOVE this show."

Tickets from £10, prices increase as the theatre fills // £5 on the door for U25s // 30% off for local residents with a Yard Local Card





