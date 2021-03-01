Paul Harvard's GHBOY Now Available To Stream Online

James Quaife Productions today announces that the world première production of Paul Harvard's debut play GHBoy is now available to stream online via Vimeo on Demand. Filmed on 15 December 2020, the day before a lockdown cut short the production's run at Charing Cross Theatre, the recorded version will be available from 1 March via https://vimeo.com/ondemand/ghboy. Tickets are £9.99 for a 48-hour rental period.

James Quaife, producer, today said, "After our run of GHBoy was delayed and then cut short by lockdowns last year, we were determined to bring the production to those that were unable to catch it in person. We are so proud of this company production and so, even with minimal equipment and no time to reset scenes for camera, we really wanted to share this recording for audiences across to country to enjoy at home."

Directed by Jon Pashley, the production features Sylvester Akinrolabu (Devon/Calvin/Chima/Josh/Delroy /William), Geoff Aymer (Benjamin), Marc Bosch (Sergi Castell), Jimmy Essex (Robert Finch), Devesh Kishore (Simon Waring), Aryana Ramkhalawon (Jasminder Panghal), and Nicola Sloane (Debbie Finch).

The burgeoning party scene of East London hides a dark secret: a swathe of young men dying unexpectedly, with whispers of an unnamed killer.

In the midst of all this, Robert is grieving the death of his father. He desperately wants to be a better person, but trapped in a pattern of substance abuse and infidelity, he has a lingering fear that he will never find love and acceptance. Unexpectedly, his boyfriend Sergio proposes, compelling Robert to turn his back on addiction and self-sabotage - before he destroys this final chance at happiness.

But first, he must confront a truth buried deep within his subconscious, something he himself doesn't yet fully understand.

Set and costume designs are by Bettina John, with lighting design by Tony Simpson, sound design by Rona Castrioti, and movement direction by Gerrard Martin.

GHBoy is Paul Harvard's first play. It was originally conceived during a writers' course at The National Theatre led by Ola Animashuwan, and developed following a R&D grant from the Arts Council.

Originally from Coventry, Harvard began his career as actor-musician - his credits include the original production of The History Boys (National Theatre), Gondoliers (Apollo Theatre), Piaf, Fiddler on the Roof, Love in a Maze, Dreams from a Summerhouse and The Firebird (The Watermill Theatre), Nicked (HighTide Festival), The Fantasticks (Harrogate Theatre), Rwanda (YMT:UK), Trashchrist (Soho Theatre) and Me, Myself and I (Orange Tree Theatre). he also trains actors, and is currently Course Leader for the BA Acting at the London College of Music, University of West London. He has also lectured at many of the other leading drama schools in the UK, and is the author of three books published by Nick Hern Books and his approaches to the teaching of acting through song are now internationally recognised.