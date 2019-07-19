Paines Plough Announces Later Programme And Daniel Kitson At Roundabout At Summerhall 2019

Artistic Directors of Paines Plough James Grieve and George Perrin have today revealed the full LATER programme for ROUNDABOUT @ SUMMERHALL at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019.

The programme includes; gig-theatre in an abundance of pop-philosophy from Just Club - STANDING TOO CLOSE ON OUR OWN IN THE DARK, VIOLET, a new play from Bebe Sanders and award-winning company Poor Michelle about human connection and inter-generational friendships, Dirty Protest's IF THAT MAKES ME A BITCH, OK showcasing six of Wales' most exciting writers with six short plays in one late night extravaganza, THE WARDROBE ENSEMB-WHEEL OF FORTUNE, a one night only combination of all your favourite gameshows and an actual real-life three-dimensional wheel of fortune and fresh from their extended sell-out run of SEX SEX MEN MEN Pecs Drag King's PECS: SOFT BOIS in their Edinburgh debut.

Today Grieve and Perrin have also announced Daniel Kitson's new experimental work SHENANIGAN as part of Roundabout 2019.

STANDING TOO CLOSE ON OUR OWN IN THE DARK

Standing Too Close on Our Own in the Dark is a gig-theatre event which is as vibrant and hopeful as it is melancholic - a romantic tragedy which sees its performer labour over a journal of original poetry and comedic monologue with encouragement from a live band. Part-gig, part-spoken word ramble, part-stand up set, Standing Too Close effervesces with the endearing awkwardness of early-20s social discomfort, delivering an abundance of pop-philosophy with live music, understated wit and a charming poet who waxes lyrical about the cosmos, bike locks and ex-girlfriends' dads.

Time: 22.35

Age guidance: 12+

Running time: 50 mins

Dates: 19 August

@JustClubTheatre

VIOLET

by Bebe Sanders

"There's no bullshit with Violet. She'll say something blunt like, 'life can be lonely' and I'll be like, 'yeah it can' and that's it. Then we just crack on. It's nice"

From new playwright Bebe Sanders and award-winning company Poor Michelle, Violet is a new play about human connection and inter-generational friendships. It quietly explores themes of mental health, dementia, and loneliness without forgetting the often funny and absurd moments of ordinary life.

Time: 22.35

Running time: 50 mins

Dates: 21 August

@poormichelle_

IF THAT MAKES ME A BITCH, OK.

Six of Wales' most exciting writers. Six short plays. One late night extravaganza.

Come join the Dirty Protest gang for a night of plays in response to Madonna's famous 1992 quote about being a strong and ambitious woman.

Join us to see what this means to us in 2019. Grab your beer, sit back and let us entertain you.

Time: 22.35

Age guidance: 14+

Running time: 50 mins

Dates: 22 August

@DirtyProtest

THE WARDROBE ENSEMB-WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Join us, The Wardrobe Ensemble, for ONE NIGHT ONLY as we bring to you... The Wardrobe EnsembWheel of Fortune! A night combining all your favourite gameshows and an actual real-life three-dimensional wheel of fortune.

Part pub quiz, part performance, with live music, highly desirable prizes and an original theme tune. Would be nice to see you, to see you...

All proceeds donated to charity.

Time: 22.35

Running time: 50 mins

Dates: 23 August

@WardrobEnsemble

PECS: SOFT BOIS

Soft, sensual and fresh from their extended sell-out run of SEX SEX MEN MEN at The Yard Theatre, the one and only Pecs bois are making their Edinburgh debut, bringing you some new feels straight from their aching hearts.

Get ready for some serious softness and sensitivity this summer.

"It's a space to be silly. It's empowering. It's liberating. It's f***ing sexy." Evening Standard

Time: 22.35

Age guidance: 18+

Running time: 50 mins

Dates: 24 August

@pecsdrag

DANIEL KITSON: SHENANIGAN

On most Tuesdays, I go to a café before football for lunch with my friends Tim and Isy. Last week, the café had a really appealing special on the board which involved roasted cauliflower, pickled cabbage and babaganoush. The lady behind the counter referred to it as "The Shenanigan". Which I very much enjoyed.

This show will have absolutely nothing to do with that meal, that lady, that café, those friends, playing football or Tuesdays but I have to call it something otherwise they can't put it in the system.

Something new, vaguely experimental, unfinished and frankly, quite unlikely to ever be finished, by Daniel Kitson.

Time: 22.35

Age guidance: 16+

Running time: 90 mins

Dates: 4 , 5 ,7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17 ,18 August

Tickets only available via the Summerhall website





