PW Productions Announces UK Tour Of THE WOMAN IN BLACK

PW Productions have announced a UK Tour of Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK, opening at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Wednesday 11 September 2019. The show will then visit Cheltenham Everyman, Southampton Nuffield Theatre, Northampton Royal & Derngate, Sheffield Lyceum, The Orchard Dartford, Stoke Regent, York Theatre Royal, Darlington Hippodrome, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Southend Place Theatre, Curve Leicester, Liverpool Playhouse, King's Theatre Southsea, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Princess Theatre Torquay, Crewe Lyceum, Oxford Playhouse, Billingham Forum, Hull New Theatre, King's Theatre Edinburgh, Churchill Theatre Bromley, Nottingham Theatre Royal and Malvern Theatres. Full tour listings below and further dates to be announced.

Producer Peter Wilson said today: "In celebration of The Woman in Black's incredible 30 years in the West End, I am thrilled that this iconic production is to tour the UK once again. This show is set to thrill and scare audiences like never before and I can't think of a better way to mark our birthday!".

Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of Susan Hill's best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a 'Woman in Black'. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds. The borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins creep.

In June this year THE WOMAN IN BLACK celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London's West End with a special gala performance at The Fortune Theatre.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You