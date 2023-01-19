Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (SORT OF) Comes To The Belgrade In February

Performances run from Tuesday 7 â€“ Saturday 11 February.

The multi-award-winning Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) by Isobel McArthur after Jane Austen will play at The Belgrade as part of the 2023 UK tour from Tuesday 7 - Saturday 11 February, with a press performance on Tuesday 7 February.

This unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen's classic love story originally played at Glasgow's Tron Theatre. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn't be higher when it comes to romance. The show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You're So Vain.

It's the 1800s. It's party time. Let the ruthless matchmaking begin.

The cast for the 2023 tour includes Leah Jamieson who made her West End debut in Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) at the Criterion Theatre as Anne, Mary Bennet, Lydia Bennet and Mr Gardiner, Lucy Gray who made her professional debut in Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) at the Criterion Theatre reprises her role as Tillie, Charlotte Lucas, Charles Bingley and Miss Bingley, Emmy Stonelake (Double Drop for Dirty Protest Theatre, As You Like It for Shakespeare in the Squares and Much Ado About Nothing at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester) as Effie and Elizabeth Bennet , Megan Louise Wilson (The Mousetrap at the St Martin's Theatre, Doctor Who: Time Fracture for Immersive Everywhere and Pool No Water at The Royal Court) as Clara, Jane Bennet, and Lady Catherine de Burgh, Dannie Harris (Love Letters at the Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, The New Musketeers at the Trinity Center) as Flo, Mrs Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy, Laura Soper (The Storm Whale at the Marlowe Theatre, The Wind in the Willows at the New Vic and Hetty Feather at York Theatre Royal) and Ruth Brotherton (Piramania! The Swashbuckling Pirate Musical at Upstairs at The Gatehouse and the Edinburgh Fringe, and As You Like It on UK tour).

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) is directed by Olivier and Evening Standard Theatre Award Winner Isobel McArthur and Simon Harvey. Comedy staging is by Jos Houben, design by Ana InÃ©s Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily Jane Boyle.

David Pugh presents Tron Theatre Company, the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Blood of the Young's production of PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) with co-producers Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse, Northern Stage and Oxford Playhouse.




