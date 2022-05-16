POTATOHEAD Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

A new potato on the comedy circuit comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Freddie Hayes brings her debut one-potato-show Potatohead to the SJT on Tuesday 14 June.

Directed by Sh!t Theatre, it's a starch-raving-mad adaptation of Doctor Faustus and the Seven Deadly Sins... with puppets. It tells the story of a humble spud Charlotte, who dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian. But how does a couch potato grow to become a golden wonder?

Potato puppeteer Freddie graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama with a BA in Puppetry and has been performing on the comedy circuit for four years. This summer marks her debut national theatre tour before heading to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for a full run at The Pleasance.

Freddie was recently awarded the Luke Rollason Bursary for Potatohead to be programmed at the Brighton Fringe Festival in May. She was also recently awarded Arts Council National Lottery Project Grant for the creation of Potatohead.

"I'm thrilled to be able to share my ridiculously silly creation around the country," she says.

With elements of kitsch cabaret and old school entertainment, this original new writing blends surrealist comedy and traditional theatre for a highly entertaining and joyful performance. Potatohead is an unadulterated celebration of silliness.

Freddie Hayes is a performer, maker and puppeteer based in Leeds. Hovering between childish puppetry and late night entertainment, her love for the absurd is prevalent in her work and she wishes to convey the stupidity of life. Often autobiographical, Freddie reflects on her life through relatable characters, scenarios or themes.

Since graduating she has been creating solo shows and performing around the UK comedy, festival and cabaret circuit including Shambala Festival, Great Yorkshire Fringe, Camden Fringe and Leeds International Festival. As well as performing, Freddie crafts bespoke puppets, props and costumes.

Potatohead can be seen at the SJT on Tuesday 14 June from 7.45pm. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.