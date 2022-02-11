Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTO: New Poster Image Released For WONDER BOY at Bristol Old Vic

The image features newcomer Raphel Famotibe who will be starring as Sonny in the production, which runs from 5 - 26 Mar at Bristol Old Vic.

Feb. 11, 2022  

Bristol Old Vic today released the new show image for Wonder Boy, written by Ross Willis and directed by Sally Cookson. The image features newcomer Raphel Famotibe who will be starring as Sonny in the production, which runs from 5 - 26 Mar at Bristol Old Vic.

Check it out below!

Sonny is twelve. Living with a heightened stammer, he is finding his way in a world ruled by vicious vowels, confusing consonants, and let's not forget the biggest beast of them all - small talk.

A comic book hero of Sonny's own creation helps him to soar above his bleak reality - but language is power and Sonny must find a way to be heard. When cast in the school production of Hamlet, he soon finds the real heroes are closer than he thinks.

Ross Willis' Wonder Boy, celebrates the beauty in what makes us different, brought to life by Olivier Award-winning director Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls) in a blaze of colour, music and imagination.

Wonder Boy is the second in Bristol Old Vic's spring season of new writing, which includes Stephen Brown with Mark Rylance's Dr Semmelweis (running until 19 Feb) and Giles Terera's The Meaning of Zong (2 Apr - 7 May).


Box office: tickets@bristololdvic.org.uk / 0117 987 7877
www.bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/wonder-boy

