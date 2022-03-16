Orísun Productions Announces Launch of the Seun Shote Initiative In Honour of the Late Actor and Co-Founder

Orísun Productions today announces the launch of The Seun Shote Initiative in memory of the late actor who died suddenly on 15 March last year. The Initiative will provide opportunities for young aspiring actors from the Black community and from other under-represented groups.

As part of the Initiative they will host a free five-day workshop for 13 - 19 year-olds in Spring 2023. The workshop, which will be led by experienced youth facilitators, will welcome established industry professionals across a variety of creative disciplines as guest speakers, culminating in a showcase of the participants' work. Further details to be announced.

Orísun Productions will work with secondary schools, youth clubs and youth offending teams in London to identify and invite participants to join the workshop.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help fund the Initiative. To donate please visit: https://donorbox.org/the-seun-shote-initiative

A steering group made up of some of Seun's closest friends and colleagues was set up following his death, to discuss ways to honour the late actor's legacy. Steering group members include: actors Danny Sapani (Patron, Orísun Productions) and Zawe Ashton; Jamie Lloyd (who directed Seun in his last productions, Cyrano de Bergerac and The Seagull - both West End); and friends, Nelson Vasconcelos, Zena Tuit, Jessica Shaw and Camille Curtis. All are committed to continuing the work started by Seun when he co-founded Orísun.

Danny Sapani said today, "It's 2022 and though there have been many important developments in diverse access to the arts; we must not become complacent in our endeavours. It is imperative we continue to create more opportunities for Black and working-class voices to be heard at the grass route level and beyond. This initiative is designed to help make that dream a reality."

Founded in 2018, Orísun Productions provides a platform for African & African Caribbean creatives, helping to diversify the acting industry. In 2020 the Orísun Team was joined by Leian John-Baptiste as co-artistic director. Last year the platform was a finalist in the Mayor of Lewisham's Business Awards, a double recipient of Arts Council funding and is now part of the 2022 cohort of the Black Business Incubator, developed by Somerset House, sponsored by Morgan Stanley.