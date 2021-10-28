Orange Tree Theatre Announces Cast For PINOCCHIO

The Orange Tree Theatre today announces full cast for brand new play Pinocchio created and directed by OT Community Director Liam Shea for the festive season. Fiona Drummond (Mum/The Blue Fairy/Other beasts) joins Nathan Queeley-Dennis (Hugo/Pinocchio/Other beasts) in a fun, interactive adventure, for anyone aged 3 to 103 (babies welcome!), which awakens the imagination about the adventures we can have when we pretend. Pinocchio runs from 14 December - 31 December, alongside Terence Rattigan's While the Sun Shines, the final play in the Orange Tree Theatre's Recovery Season

Completing the creative team are James Cleeve (Composer/Musical Director), Lori Hopkins (Puppetry Director) and Chris McDonnell (Lighting Designer).

OT Artistic Director Paul Miller said today "As we continue our Recovery Season, nothing seems more important than reconnecting with the very young - and helping them to reconnect with the world. So, I am delighted that new OT Community Director Liam Shea has conceived this brilliant and accessible version of Pinocchio which will enchant a whole new generation with this classic tale this Christmas. I can't wait!"

Liam Shea adds "I'm really excited to be creating a fun, joyful show with such a talented team. Nathan, who comes fresh from the Paines Plough tour of Black Love and Really Big and Really Loud, paired with Fiona, who has a wealth of experience performing with Globe Education will bring to life this funny, interactive show that'll be fun for all the family."

Hugo is bored, lonely and needs a friend, so his mum makes him his very own Pinocchio, setting them both on an adventure to the top of a snowy mountain, out to pleasure island and into the belly of a wiggly whale!

With puppetry and original music, use your imagination to help Hugo on his magical journey with friends new and old this winter.

Fiona Drummond plays Mum/The Blue Fairy/other beasts. Her theatre credits include Telling Tales (Shakespeare's Globe), The Kindness of Strangers (Theatre by the Lake), Noises Off, Hay Fever, Keep Smiling Through and London Assurance (National Theatre).

Nathan Queeley-Dennis plays Hugo/Pinocchio/other beasts. His theatre credits include Black Love (Paines Plough/tiata fahodzi), Really Big and Really Loud (Paines Plough), Hear Me Now: Monologue - Vol. 2 (Tamasha Theatre) and A Taste of Honey (National Theatre).

Liam Shea is the Orange Tree Theatre's Community Director. His theatre credits as a Director and Designer include: A Midsummer Night's Dream (The Strand, Yangon), Macbeth (National Theatre, Yangon), Stories on The Circle Train (Yangon), Peter Pan (British Ambassador's Residence, Yangon); The Pillowman, Alice in Wonderland (Tokyo), Heartbreak Beautiful (National Theatre). As a Designer, his credits include: The Witches (Gaiety Theatre, Douglas), Country Music (Omnibus Theatre), His Spread Legs (Tara Arts), Doorbells of Florence (Rosemary Branch theatre), A Verse and a Chorus (Hen and Chickens Theatre), Fame, Grease, West Side Story (Cyprus), Jesus Christ Superstar (Denmark tour), Songs for a New World (Charing Cross Theatre) and King Lear (Galleon Theatre).

Box Office: 020 8940 3633 (Mon-Sat, 12-6pm) or orangetreetheatre.co.uk