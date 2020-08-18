Open Bar Presents THE TEMPEST In Fuller's Pub Gardens

Performances begin 1 September.

Open Bar Theatre is partnering with Fuller's for their fifth year of "Shakespeare in the Garden"...because, whatever happens, the show must go on.

Following four years of sell-out Shakespeare productions, Open Bar Theatre is delighted to be returning to Fuller's pub gardens across the South of England with their socially distanced production of The Tempest.

Open Bar co-founder and director, Nicky Diss, says: "Every year we try to bring accessible and fun Shakespeare shows to Fuller's pub gardens and, this year, we all need inspiring theatre more than ever. We're dusting off our aerial rig and The Tempest will be blowing into a beer garden near you!"

The Tempest

Isolation, a hostile environment, divisions in the royal family...these are things that are hard to imagine in 2020, but Prospero is all too familiar with them.

He is a former duke, exiled on a virtually uninhabited island in the middle of the Mediterranean for twelve years. Fortunately, for him, all of his enemies are about to sail past. So, he conjurs a storm, wrecks their ship and leaves them separated all over his new home so he can regain his dukedom and his freedom.

It's not the greatest plan, but it's all he's got...and it all has to comply with social distancing measures!

Will he get everything he desires? Will he figure out what "one-metre plus" means? And will we all get the happy ending that we so desperately need this year?

Tour schedule:

1st & 2nd Sept The Pilot, Greenwich

3rd The Plough Inn, Ealing

7th, 14th, 21st The Anglers, Teddington

8th The Frog & Wicket, Eversley (Hampshire)

9th The Five Bells, Stanbridge (nr Leighton Buzzard)

10th The Rose & Crown, Ealing

12th The King & Queen, Caterham on the Hill

15th The Oak, Aston Clinton (nr Aylesbury)

16th The Calleva Arms, Silchester (Hampshire)

17th The Cambridge Arms, Bristol

18th The Windmill, Portishead

22nd & 23rd The Mill, Elstead (nr Guildford)

24th & 25th The Turk's Head, Twickenham

28th & 29th The Duke of Kent, Ealing

30th The Alice Lisle, Ringwood (New Forest)

Cast

Adam Courting: Prospero

Laura Harling: Ariel

Jessica Alade: Miranda, Antonia

Vicky Gaskin: Caliban, Gonzalo

Nathaniel Curtis: Ferdinand, Alonso, Trinculo

Thomas Judd: Sebastian, Stephano

Creatives

Director - Nicky Diss

Movement Director - Vicky Gaskin

Music Director / Composer - David Knight

Costume Design - Grace Kelly Miller

For more information follow @weareopenbar

