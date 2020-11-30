Olivia Colman, Paapa Essiedu, And Sir Lenny Henry Announced As Guests For Mountview Live Season 4

Mountview LIVE, the series of online conversations with leading industry professionals, has announced the line-up for their fourth season. The latest season begins this evening with Lenny Henry, followed by rising star Paapa Essiedu and Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman.

All Mountview LIVE sessions can be viewed on Mountview's YouTube channel and previous participants include Stephen Daldry, Dame Judi Dench, Noma Dumezweni, Glenda Jackson, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Adrian Lester and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On Monday 30th November Lenny Henry is interviewed by Giles Terera and discusses his wide-ranging career as a comedian, actor, singer, writer and television presenter.

Monday 7 December sees Paapa Essiedu interviewed by third year acting student and member of Mountview's Afro-Caribbean Society, Jasper Ryan-Cater. Essiedu is best known for his role as Kwame in Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You and his theatre performances which include Hamlet/Edmund for the RSC.

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman is interviewed by Giles Terera on Monday 14 December. Currently starring as Queen Elizabeth in the fourth season of The Crown her film credits include The Favourite, The Iron Lady, The Lobster, Murder on the Orient Express and The Father.

