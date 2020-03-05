Olga Koch Announces Extra IF/THEN Show At Southbank Centre

Due to great demand Olga Koch will conclude her hugely successful 2020 UK tour of sophomore hour If/Then at London's prestigious Southbank Centre on 9th April 2020. So far, the tour has enjoyed a sold out run (with extra dates added) at London's Soho Theatre as well as an extra date added in Bristol. Tickets for If/Then at Southbank Centre go on sale Thursday 5th March at 10am and are available from www.rocknrolga.com.

Fresh from a sell-out run with extra dates added at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019 and a Best Show nomination at Leicester Comedy Festival, If/Then is currently touring the UK and sees Olga hilariously telling a love story through the unorthodox medium of computer science. In this feminist investigation into what happens when we can't separate emotion and technology, Olga will teach you how to code, and explore what happens when our expectations for romance, happiness and Michael Bublé no longer compute.

Like pioneering computer scientists Grace Hopper and Dorothy Vaughan before her, Olga examines how being an exception might not be so exceptional after all.

Amidst a wave of acclaim and accolades, Olga was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe with her debut hour, FIGHT - a multimedia extravaganza that took her audience through the making of modern Russia. The show went on to have a successful 2019 UK tour, after transferring to London's Soho Theatre. It has since been commissioned and aired as a special for BBC Radio 4 and is being adapted as a sitcom for TV. Olga has also appeared on the BBC's New Year's Comedy Show as well as multiple appearances on Mock The Week, primetime BBC One series King Gary and Channel 4's Sparks and The Paddock. If/Then is currently in development for TV adaptation.

If/Then is directed by Charlie Dinkin, who also directed Fight.

09/04/2020

Southbank Centre, Purcell Room

www.southbankcentre.co.uk





