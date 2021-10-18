OUR LAST FIRST to Premiere at The Union Theatre

Four actors walk onto the stage. Uncast. With one story to tell. But who will tell it?

Our Last First follows the lives of A&B, as we watch them go through the firsts (and lasts) of their relationship, and meet the people along the way who alter their journey. Cast live at the start of each performance, each show is guaranteed to be unique, as relationships are.

Written without pronouns, genders, ages or physical descriptions of any kind, the play is designed to be played by any and every actor. For far too long romantic leads in theatre have all looked the same, not reflecting the society we live in. Everyone experiences love, it is universal, so why aren't we seeing everyone represented on stage. "Our Last First" is changing that.

"Our Last First" will be premiering later this year at The Union Theatre, and marks playwright, Lucinda Coyle's, London debut.

Writer - Lucinda Coyle

Director - Stanley Walton

Cast : Jonathan Case (he/they) , Tazmyn-May Gebbett (she/her) , Louis Raghunathan (he/him) , Aitch Wylie (they/them)

The play runs for a limited run at The Union Theatre, Southwark 16th-19th November.

Tickets can be found at:

http://www.uniontheatre.biz/our-last-first.html