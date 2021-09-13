OPERATION MINCEMEAT Returns To Southwark Playhouse in January

The year is 1943 and we're losing the war. Luckily, we're about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse.



Following sold-out runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020 and September 2021, Operation Mincemeat is back. Having spent lockdown rewriting the show, weeping and eating biscuits, SpitLip has announced they are extending the run of this newer, bigger and (somehow) even better version from 14 January through to 19 February 2022.

Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?

Operation Mincemeat won The Stage Debut award for Best Composer/Lyricist, the Off-West End award for Best Company Ensemble, and was listed in the Observer's Top 10 shows of the year.

Commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry. Supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Additional support from Avalon.

Learn more at www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk.