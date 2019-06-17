ON YOUR FEET Congas Into Wolverhampton

Jamie Wilson and Gavin Kalin have announced casting for the UK premiere of ON YOUR FEET! - THE STORY OF EMILIO AND Gloria Estefan, which will play at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tuesday 17 Saturday 21 March 2020.

The production, which comes direct from Broadway is currently enjoying a limited run in London's West End before it heads to Wolverhampton next year.

Philippa Stefani will play Gloria Estefan and George Ioannides will play Emilio Estefan. Madalena Alberto plays Gloria Fajardo and Karen Mann plays Consuelo.

Philippa Stefani played Mimi in the recent national tour of Rent. She has also played Daniela in In The Heights at King's Cross Theatre. Her other theatre credits include the original London casts of Wicked at the Apollo Victoria and I Can't Sing and Sister Act, both at the London Palladium. She has also appeared in High Society at the Old Vic and Ghost The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre.

George Ioannides has appeared in the West End productions of Annie and Mamma Mia! and was most recently seen as Eduardo Cortez in An Officer and a Gentleman and on national tour.

Madalena Alberto's West End credits include the title role in Evita at the Dominion Theatre and Grizabella in Cats at the London Palladium. She has also appeared as Fantine in the 25th Anniversary tour of Les Miserables and was most recently seen as Giulietta in Aspects of Love at the Southwark Playhouse.

Karen Mann's many credits include Golde in the national tour of Fiddler On The Roof opposite Paul Michael Glaser, Marley in Scrooge! at Curve and Mother Superior in Sister Act on national tour. Her extensive work at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury includes Gladys in Copacabana, Viv in Spend Spend Spend and Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd, which transferred to both the New Ambassadors Theatre and Trafalgar Studios.

Completing the cast will be Hollie Cassar, Francisco Del Solar, Katie Dunsden, Eduardo Enrikez, Laura Friedrich Tejero, Denzel Giskus, Francesca Lara Gordon, Yonly Leyva Desdunes, Elia Lo Tauro, Martin McCarthy, Alicia Menc a, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Carl Patrick, Clayton Rosa, Julia Ruiz Fernandez, Shanna Michelle Slaap, Dawnita Smith, Frank van Hengel, Despina Violari and Alain Zambrana Borges.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom and features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era, including Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On Your Feet, Don't Want To Lose You and 1-2-3.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is the most successful Latin crossover performer in the history of pop music. In addition to her 38 number 1 hits across the Billboard charts, Gloria recorded the Oscar-nominated song Music of My Heart and has received numerous honours and awards over the course of her illustrious career. Emilio Estefan is a founding member of the pioneering Miami Sound Machine, who created a brand new Latin crossover sound fusing infectious Cuban rhythms with American pop and disco. Combined, they have won a staggering 26 Grammy awards.

The Tony Award nominated show ran on Broadway for two years, playing for over 750 performances. It has also toured the US whilst the production in Holland played to sell out business and standing ovations for a season in 2017/18.

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman).

ON YOUR FEET! is produced by Jamie Wilson and Gavin Kalin with Colin Ingram and Peter Kane for InTheatre, Hunter Arnold, Marc David Levine, Eilene Davidson, Josh Andrews for Kilimanjaro Theatricals and Curve.

Tickets for ON YOUR FEET! from Tuesday 17 Saturday 21 March 2020 will be on sale exclusively to Friends Of The Grand and members on Saturday 22 June at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters. Public bookings open on Wednesday 26 June at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters.





