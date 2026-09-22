ON YOUR BIKE BAFFO! to Open at Bristol Wardrobe Theatre

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On Your Bike Baffo! Is coming to The Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol as part of its UK tour on Sunday 27th September.

This joyful family show combines clowning, slapstick, live music and audience play in an interactive adventure celebrating laughter, imagination and the joy of trying again. It's coming to Bristol

OH! Productions are excited to be bringing their brand-new show to the south west this autumn with On Your Bike Baffo!, a joyful new family show for ages 3-8. Packed with comic mishaps, playful surprises and plenty of audience involvement, the show follows one clown who tries to reach the finish line, but can't help getting joyfully distracted by everything he discovers along the way.

Their previous show Signor Baffo toured the UK and internationally, won the Best Kids and Family Award,Adelaide Fringe 2025 and was shortlisted for the Family Friendly Award at Brighton Fringe earlier this year. This new endeavour looks set to be even bigger, bolder and brighter.

Dressed head-to-toe in cycling gear and full of boundless optimism, the hapless, innocent Baffo arrives determined to get on his bike and complete one very important challenge. The only problem? He doesn't seem entirely sure what he's doing or where his bike is....

As mysterious objects emerge from a box marked with nothing more than a picture of a bicycle, every discovery leads to fresh comic chaos. With the help of live music, plenty of audience participation and an ever-growing collection of increasingly ridiculous props,

Baffo painstakingly transforms the box and all the bits into a bicycle of his own invention, before discovering, with the help of the crowd, that the answer has been right in front of him all along.

At the centre of the production is the dynamic relationship between performer and audience and On Your Bike Baffo!was developed alongside the very audience it was created for. From the earliest stages of devising, creator Oliver Harrison took the character of Baffo into primary schools, where children became collaborators in shaping the show. Their ideas, reactions and instinctive sense of humour helped inform everything from comic set pieces to the storyline, creating a production that leaves space for spontaneity and genuine play at every performance. Every tumble, wrong turn and comic mishap becomes an invitation for audiences to cheer Baffo on, captivated by his earnest determination to keep trying and his unwavering belief that this time, it will work.

Harrison says: "Laughter and joy is a currency that is incredibly valuable. Every audience is different, and Baffo is always listening. The children aren't simply watching the show; they're helping to create it."

Inspired by Harrison's own love of cycling, and memories of teaching his daughters to ride a bike, On Your Bike Baffo! draws on a childhood experience familiar to so many families. While Baffo's journey is filled with spectacular mishaps, his unwavering optimism, determination and eagerness to please remind audiences that sometimes getting things wrong can be every bit as joyful as getting them right.

On bringing the show to Bristol and Weston Super Mare, Oliver Harrison added:

'Bristol is somewhere I always look forward to. Britain's first circus school opened its doors in Bristol back in 1986, and that legacy runs deep, it's a proper circus city, home to a huge community of circus friends and family I've made over the years. Performers Without Borders, a charity close to my heart since I travelled to India with them in 2010, is based there too, and several of that crew still call Bristol home. I've performed at the Wardrobe Theatre before and loved both the space and the audience it draws. It always feels like coming back to see family as much as it does performing a show.'

The live music, performed and composed by Tom Penn, effectively becomes another performer in the show. Tom responds to Baffo's action, using instruments to help drive the comedy, creating a dialogue between the two and reinforcing the feeling that everyone is in this together.

Suitable for children aged 3-8 and their families, On Your Bike Baffo! is a celebration of imagination, perseverance and collective joy.

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