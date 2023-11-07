Norwich Theatre Leads The Charge For The Return Of Touring Opera Following Arts Council England's Cuts

The new research surveyed 1,144 audience members who attended any of Norwich Theatre's programme.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 2 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 3 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo 4 ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

New research, Opera Voices, published by Norwich Theatre highlights a strong demand for opera as numerous cuts plague the sector. Norwich Theatre acknowledges Arts Council England's (ACE) independently conducted analysis, but is calling for a clearer strategy and action plan that represents all voices for the future of opera in the regions, as touring productions have been disproportionally affected by the cuts.

ACE's cuts to English National Opera (ENO) have dominated the news, but cuts to Welsh National Opera (WNO), and Glyndebourne have seen touring opera decimated. Norwich Theatre was one of the regular venues on Glyndebourne's touring circuit for more than five decades.

The new research surveyed 1,144 audience members who attended any of Norwich Theatre's programme. It highlights four key trends, they are:

  • Audience levels in opera and demand for the genre have not dropped since Covid
  • The perception of opera is the challenge – not the art form itself
  • 25% of opera audiences, pre-Covid, were from Arts Council levelling up areas
  • The decisions to cut funding have adversely been discriminatory towards those with access needs and disabled audiences

Since the pandemic the research shows that the demand for opera has largely remained the same with only one art form, musicals, performing better by average number of tickets sold. Importantly, despite the major changes to cuts opera has also remained stable against the largest shift in performance numbers. Post-Covid, Norwich Theatre maintained a 64% average capacity despite the selection of opera performances being reduced by 54%.

Another key finding is that the audience perception of opera is potentially more harmful to the art form, and not art itself. 39% of participants felt that it was not for them, referring to price, lack of ability to understand the story line, and feeling out of place at the performances. Much of this perception leads to the idea that opera is generating audiences from affluent areas, with people of high socioeconomic backgrounds. Whereas the study shows a quarter of the audiences of opera goers, came from places deemed priorities for levelling up.

There is a lack of general understanding about the diversity of opera as an art form, with varying languages and lengths, as well as topics and themes explored. Norwich Theatre's work calls for action to be taken to rebrand the art form as an inclusive space fit-for-purpose for all audiences. In terms of the perceived price barrier, although the average price of opera pre-Covid was £36.64 rising to £41.39 post, musicals have had a larger increase in cost, with pre-Covid tickets averaging £39.26 and post-Covid averaging £43.40 at Norwich Theatre.

As part of their commitment to introducing audiences to opera, Norwich Theatre is collaborating with Buxton International Festival to bring Peter Brook's La tragédie de Carmen to their audience in Norwich in July next year.

Chief Executive and Creative Director, Stephen Crocker said, “Our research shows that audiences crave opera and that they want to see it nearby. Whilst we welcome the independent analysis being conducted by ACE, it must be swiftly followed with an inclusive action plan that represents touring companies, venues and audiences alike. We are calling on ACE to re-consider and recognise the impact cuts to organisations like Glyndebourne have on access in the regions.”

Norwich Theatre's Podcast, Norwich Theatre Talks, has recorded a special episode exploring opera available to listen to here. The podcast, hosted by Chief Executive and Creative Director, Stephen Crocker, was recorded live at Norwich Theatre Playhouse, featuring guests including: General Director of English Touring Opera Robin Norton-Hale, and audience member Marion Well.

﻿In the Norwich Theatre Talks podcast, General Director of English Touring Opera Robin Norton-Hale said, ‘‘This perception that opera's expensive, I think is tied a little bit to the resentment about the amount of the funding pie that opera gets. And I think we possibly need to get better at telling the story about the breadth of the work we do […] If we don't get funding then and we start charging hundreds of pounds a ticket…because that's what it costs, then that very much does limit who is able to come to the opera.''

When discussing the Glyndebourne change to touring, Norwich Theatre audience member, Marion Well said, ‘‘I started to come here 20 years ago and then came to watch Glyndebourne every year. Opera in places like this are very important…it's an intimate feeling and you get the full impact of the feelings on stage.''

 

Norwich Theatre Leads The Charge For The Return Of Touring Opera Following Arts Council England's Cuts



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Welsh National Opera Appoints New Board Members Photo
Welsh National Opera Appoints New Board Members

WNO has announced the appointment of four new members to its Board.  The new members bring expertise in a range of areas including finance, law, marketing, equality and diversity, and arts management.

2
Aakash Odedra and Aditi Mangaldas Perform UK Premiere of MEHEK Next Year Photo
Aakash Odedra and Aditi Mangaldas Perform UK Premiere of MEHEK Next Year

Contemporary Kathak virtuosos Aakash Odedra and Aditi Mangaldas present their new collaboration, Mehek, a dance exploration of an unspoken love story.

3
Details Revealed For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at MAST Mayflower Studios Photo
Details Revealed For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at MAST Mayflower Studios

MAST Mayflower Studios has announced details for A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the third annual Christmas Youth Production which will feature a cast of 50 young people performing a new festive musical based on the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge - a classic from the past with the music of the present, and a cast for the future!

4
St. Josephs Academy Students Will Perform Compositions in Collaboration With The Cumnock T Photo
St. Joseph's Academy Students Will Perform Compositions in Collaboration With The Cumnock Tryst

Pupils in the Higher and Advanced Higher Music classes at Kilmarnock’s St. Joseph’s Academy are being given the chance to hear their original compositions performed by a professional ensemble in a public concert in their school.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Nutcracker in UK Regional The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
A Woman On Fire in UK Regional A Woman On Fire
Baron's Court Theatre (11/07-11/11)
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
The Kite Runner in UK Regional The Kite Runner
Richmond Theatre (3/12-3/16)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Barnfield Theatre (11/17-11/17)
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
I, Daniel Blake in UK Regional I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You