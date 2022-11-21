Northern Ballet Announces Major National Tour For Children's Ballet, UGLY DUCKLING

Northern Ballet has announced that its well-loved ballet for children Ugly Duckling, will embark on a major national tour throughout spring 2023, following its sell out performances in Leeds and London last month. The production will tour from February to May 2023, visiting more than 25 theatres.

Ugly Duckling is lonely and fed-up, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in. She tries to make friends with fellow ducklings as well as with frogs, cats and even a fox, but realising she is not like any of these animals, she is left sad and alone. Follow the duckling on her journey as she overcomes her troubles and learns to love herself and those around her.

ï»¿Retelling the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, this child friendly 40-minute ballet has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Ugly Duckling was the first children's ballet from Northern Ballet, premiering in 2012. The Company has produced eight children's ballets which have achieved huge popularity live on stage, in CBeebies TV adaptations and in cinemas nationwide. In its third revival since premiering, Ugly Duckling will be performed to music by John Longstaff, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia at every venue. Sets are designed by Dave Gillan, lighting by Alastair West, and costumes designed by Julie Anderson.

Federico Bonelli, Artistic Director of Northern Ballet'Northern Ballet is committed to breaking down barriers to world-class ballet and our unique children's ballet programme enables children and their families to experience the wonder of live dance, music and theatre at their local theatres across the country.'

For venues, updates to on sale dates and details on how to book, please visit northernballet.com/ugly-duckling

Tour Dates

Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre Leeds

Sat 11 - Wed 15 February 2023*

Stoke Regent Theatre

Thu 16 February 2023

Hull New Theatre

Sat 18 February 2023

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Sun 19 February 2023

Mansfield Palace Theatre

Tue 21 February 2023

Buxton Opera House

Wed 22 February 2023

Corby The Core

Thu 23 February 2023

Doncaster Cast

Sun 26 February 2023

Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre

Tue 28 February 2023

Goole Junction

Sat 4 March 2023

Bridlington Spa

Tue 28 March 2023

Middlesbrough Theatre

Thu 30 March 2023

Crewe Lyceum Theatre

Sat 1 April 2023

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Sun 2 April 2023

