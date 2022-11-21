Northern Ballet Announces Major National Tour For Children's Ballet, UGLY DUCKLING
The production will tour nationally February â€“ May 2023.
Northern Ballet has announced that its well-loved ballet for children Ugly Duckling, will embark on a major national tour throughout spring 2023, following its sell out performances in Leeds and London last month. The production will tour from February to May 2023, visiting more than 25 theatres.
Ugly Duckling is lonely and fed-up, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in. She tries to make friends with fellow ducklings as well as with frogs, cats and even a fox, but realising she is not like any of these animals, she is left sad and alone. Follow the duckling on her journey as she overcomes her troubles and learns to love herself and those around her.
ï»¿Retelling the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, this child friendly 40-minute ballet has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.
Ugly Duckling was the first children's ballet from Northern Ballet, premiering in 2012. The Company has produced eight children's ballets which have achieved huge popularity live on stage, in CBeebies TV adaptations and in cinemas nationwide. In its third revival since premiering, Ugly Duckling will be performed to music by John Longstaff, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia at every venue. Sets are designed by Dave Gillan, lighting by Alastair West, and costumes designed by Julie Anderson.
Federico Bonelli, Artistic Director of Northern Ballet'Northern Ballet is committed to breaking down barriers to world-class ballet and our unique children's ballet programme enables children and their families to experience the wonder of live dance, music and theatre at their local theatres across the country.'
For venues, updates to on sale dates and details on how to book, please visit northernballet.com/ugly-duckling
Tour Dates
Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre Leeds
Sat 11 - Wed 15 February 2023*
Box Office 0113 200 8008
theatreleeds.com
Buy tickets now
Stoke Regent Theatre
Thu 16 February 2023
Box Office 0844 871 7615
atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre
Buy tickets now
Hull New Theatre
Sat 18 February 2023
Box Office 01482 300 306
hulltheatres.co.uk
Buy tickets now
Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield
Sun 19 February 2023
Box Office 01484 430528
thelbt.org
On sale soon
Mansfield Palace Theatre
Tue 21 February 2023
Box Office 01623 633 133
mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre
Buy tickets now
Buxton Opera House
Wed 22 February 2023
Box Office 01298 72190
buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/
Buy tickets now
Corby The Core
Thu 23 February 2023
Box Office 01536 470 470
thecorecorby.com
Buy tickets now
Doncaster Cast
Sun 26 February 2023
Box Office 01302 303 959
castindoncaster.com
On sale soon
Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre
Tue 28 February 2023
Box Office 01429 890000
culturehartlepool.com/town-hall-theatre
Buy tickets now
Goole Junction
Sat 4 March 2023
Box Office 01405 763 652
junctiongoole.co.uk
On sale soon
Bridlington Spa
Tue 28 March 2023
Box Office 01262 678258
bridspa.com
On sale soon
Middlesbrough Theatre
Thu 30 March 2023
Box Office 01642 81 51 81
middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk
On sale soon
Crewe Lyceum Theatre
Sat 1 April 2023
Box Office 0343 310 0050
crewelyceum.co.uk
Buy tickets now
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Sun 2 April 2023
Box Office 01902 42 92 12
grandtheatre.co.uk
Buy tickets now