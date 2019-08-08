Nominees Announced For h100 Awards

h Club (Formerly The Hospital Club) have announced the nominees for this year's h100 Awards. The awards, now in their eleventh year, recognise and celebrate the UK's creative talent across ten different categories: Advertising, Marketing & PR; Architecture & Design, Arts & Crafts; Fashion; Film; Games; Music; Publishing & Writing; Television Broadcast; Theatre & Performance.

In addition to the 10 creative categories, there is also an Under 30s category, recognising 'ones to watch' creatives across all ten disciplines that are Under the age of 30.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, taking place at h Club Studios on Tuesday 10th September 2019 from 6:30pm. The awards provide a truly unique opportunity to network and interact with some of the UK's most renowned creatives, celebrating the most influential & innovative talent across the breadth of the UK's creative industries over the last twelve months.

The nominees were judged by an esteemed panel of experts within their field. They were judged according to recent achievements in the past 12 months, and the extent to which they demonstrate dynamism and innovation in their creative field, playing significant roles in the future success of Britain's creative sector.

Full judge details and nominee biographies can be viewed here.

Advertising, Marketing & PR

Meghan Farren - CMO KFC, UK & Ireland

Tania Boler - CEO & Founder, Elvie

Founding Collaborators - Collusion, ASOS

Kerris Bright - Chief Customer Officer, BBC

Anna Bateson - CCO Guardian

Kim Gehrig - Director

Munroe Bergdorf - Model & Activist

Andrew Shebbeare - Chairman and Co-Founder, Essence Global

Kate Rowlinson - Managing Director, Worldwide Hubs, Mediacom

Alex Holmes - Deputy CEO, The Diana Award

Architecture & Design

Danny Boyle - Independent producer/artist/designer

Es Devlin - Artist and Designer

Stephanie Edwards - Director and Co-Founder, Urban Symbiotics

Martino Gamper - Designer

Neda Sere - Co-Founder, Black Females in Architecture (BFA)

New Architecture Writers - Programme for Emerging Design Writers

Studio Swine - Art Collective

Simeon Shtebunaey - Co-founder, Future Architects Network

Maria Smith - Interrobang

Steve Tompkins - Director, Haworth Tompkins

Art & Craft

Yinka Ilori - Designer

Anna Lowe - Founder, SMARTIFY

Erin Aniker- Illustrator

Melanie Keen - Director, Iniva

Helen Nisbet - Curator

Rana Begum - Painter

Yinka Shonibare - Artist

Magdalene Odundo - Ceramic Artist

Keith Harrison - Ceramic Artist

Laura Pannack - Portrait Photographer

Fashion

Jack Ostrowski - Founder & CEO regain app

Sophie Slater, Susanna Wen and Sarah Beckett - Founders, Birdsong

Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey - Founders, Rixo

Efe Igbinadolor - Art Director & Stylist, Efe-I

Amy Powney - Creative Director, Mother of Pearl

Fenn O'Meally - Journalist, Presenter and Filmmaker

Charli Howard - Model and body positive ambassador

Edward Crutchley - Designer

Faye and Erica Toogood - Founders, Toogood

Yang Li - Designer

Film

Emily Beecham - Actress

Faye Ward - Film Producer

Shola Amoo - Screenwriter

Eva Yates - Film Producer

Harry Wootliff - Screenwriter

Adewale Akkinnouye-Agbaje - Actor

Jack Lowden - Actor

Nico Marzano - Film Curator and Head of Film Distribution

Mark Jenkin - Filmmaker

Jessica Kiang - Film Critic

Games

Mark Brown - Narrator, Influencer

John Ingold - Co-Founder of Inkle Studios

Marie Foulston - Curator of Videogames, Victoria & Albert Museum

Media Molecule - Developer, Dreams

Max Scott-Slade - Co-Founder, GLITCHERS

Melissa Phillips - Games Events Programme Manager, BAFTA

David Hayward - Director, Feral Vector

POC in Play - Video Games Diversity Organisation

Matt Martin - Editor-in-chief, VG24/7

Jessica Baker - Software Engineer, Rare Ltd

Music

Inflo - Producer

Tirzah - Artist

Olga Fitzroy - Executive Director, The Music Producers Guild

Georgie Rogers - Broadcaster, Journalist, DJ, BBC 6, Super Women Prod

Marina Blake - Founding Director, Brainchild Festival

Ahnansé - Multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and founder of Steam Down Orchestra

Poppy Ajudha - Artist

Georgia - Artist

Yvette Griffiths - Executive Director, Jazz re:freshed

Nilufer Yavna - Artist

Publishing & Writing

Anthony Anaxagorou - Poet and Founder, Out-Spoken

Candice Carty-Williams - Journalist and Author, Queenie

Claire Malcolm - Chief Executive, New Writing North

Rebecca Hill - Fiction Editorial Director, Usborne

Ayisha Malik - Author

Onjali Q. Raúf - Author

John Mitchinson - Co-founder, Unbound

Sophie Christopher, Ella Horne and Helena Gonda - Founders, The Flip

Luan Goldie - Journalist and author, Nightingale Point

Ra Page - Founder & CEO, Comma Press & Northern Fiction Alliance

Television Broadcast

Siobhan Greene - Head of Entertainment, Commissioning, ITV

Vicky McClure - Actress, Director

Stephen Graham - Actor

Michaela Coel - Actor, Screenwriter

Lennie James - Actor, Screenwriter

Russell T Davies - Screenwriter, Producer

Aysha Rafaele - Executive Producer, BBC Studios Drama

Lisa McGee - Screenwriter

Stacey Dooley - Presenter, Journalist

Mahalia Belo - Director

Theatre & Performance

Under 30s

Sope Dirisu - Actor

Hussain Manawar - Poet, Writer and Actor

Riyadh Khalaf - Author

Liv Little - Founder & Editor in chief gal-dem

Ibrahim Kamara - Digital Entrepreneur & Co-Founder GUAP Magazine

Jamz Supernova - DJ and Radio Presenter

Rebekah Murrell - Director and Actor

Grace Wales Bonner - Fashion Designer

Sanne Visser -Material Explorer

Isabel Adomakoh Young - Actor, Writer and Activist





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You