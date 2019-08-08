Nominees Announced For h100 Awards
h Club (Formerly The Hospital Club) have announced the nominees for this year's h100 Awards. The awards, now in their eleventh year, recognise and celebrate the UK's creative talent across ten different categories: Advertising, Marketing & PR; Architecture & Design, Arts & Crafts; Fashion; Film; Games; Music; Publishing & Writing; Television Broadcast; Theatre & Performance.
In addition to the 10 creative categories, there is also an Under 30s category, recognising 'ones to watch' creatives across all ten disciplines that are Under the age of 30.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, taking place at h Club Studios on Tuesday 10th September 2019 from 6:30pm. The awards provide a truly unique opportunity to network and interact with some of the UK's most renowned creatives, celebrating the most influential & innovative talent across the breadth of the UK's creative industries over the last twelve months.
The nominees were judged by an esteemed panel of experts within their field. They were judged according to recent achievements in the past 12 months, and the extent to which they demonstrate dynamism and innovation in their creative field, playing significant roles in the future success of Britain's creative sector.
Full judge details and nominee biographies can be viewed here.
Advertising, Marketing & PR
- Meghan Farren - CMO KFC, UK & Ireland
- Tania Boler - CEO & Founder, Elvie
- Founding Collaborators - Collusion, ASOS
- Kerris Bright - Chief Customer Officer, BBC
- Anna Bateson - CCO Guardian
- Kim Gehrig - Director
- Munroe Bergdorf - Model & Activist
- Andrew Shebbeare - Chairman and Co-Founder, Essence Global
- Kate Rowlinson - Managing Director, Worldwide Hubs, Mediacom
- Alex Holmes - Deputy CEO, The Diana Award
Architecture & Design
- Danny Boyle - Independent producer/artist/designer
- Es Devlin - Artist and Designer
- Stephanie Edwards - Director and Co-Founder, Urban Symbiotics
- Martino Gamper - Designer
- Neda Sere - Co-Founder, Black Females in Architecture (BFA)
- New Architecture Writers - Programme for Emerging Design Writers
- Studio Swine - Art Collective
- Simeon Shtebunaey - Co-founder, Future Architects Network
- Maria Smith - Interrobang
- Steve Tompkins - Director, Haworth Tompkins
Art & Craft
- Yinka Ilori - Designer
- Anna Lowe - Founder, SMARTIFY
- Erin Aniker- Illustrator
- Melanie Keen - Director, Iniva
- Helen Nisbet - Curator
- Rana Begum - Painter
- Yinka Shonibare - Artist
- Magdalene Odundo - Ceramic Artist
- Keith Harrison - Ceramic Artist
- Laura Pannack - Portrait Photographer
Fashion
- Jack Ostrowski - Founder & CEO regain app
- Sophie Slater, Susanna Wen and Sarah Beckett - Founders, Birdsong
- Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey - Founders, Rixo
- Efe Igbinadolor - Art Director & Stylist, Efe-I
- Amy Powney - Creative Director, Mother of Pearl
- Fenn O'Meally - Journalist, Presenter and Filmmaker
- Charli Howard - Model and body positive ambassador
- Edward Crutchley - Designer
- Faye and Erica Toogood - Founders, Toogood
- Yang Li - Designer
Film
- Emily Beecham - Actress
- Faye Ward - Film Producer
- Shola Amoo - Screenwriter
- Eva Yates - Film Producer
- Harry Wootliff - Screenwriter
- Adewale Akkinnouye-Agbaje - Actor
- Jack Lowden - Actor
- Nico Marzano - Film Curator and Head of Film Distribution
- Mark Jenkin - Filmmaker
- Jessica Kiang - Film Critic
Games
- Mark Brown - Narrator, Influencer
- John Ingold - Co-Founder of Inkle Studios
- Marie Foulston - Curator of Videogames, Victoria & Albert Museum
- Media Molecule - Developer, Dreams
- Max Scott-Slade - Co-Founder, GLITCHERS
- Melissa Phillips - Games Events Programme Manager, BAFTA
- David Hayward - Director, Feral Vector
- POC in Play - Video Games Diversity Organisation
- Matt Martin - Editor-in-chief, VG24/7
- Jessica Baker - Software Engineer, Rare Ltd
Music
- Inflo - Producer
- Tirzah - Artist
- Olga Fitzroy - Executive Director, The Music Producers Guild
- Georgie Rogers - Broadcaster, Journalist, DJ, BBC 6, Super Women Prod
- Marina Blake - Founding Director, Brainchild Festival
- Ahnansé - Multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and founder of Steam Down Orchestra
- Poppy Ajudha - Artist
- Georgia - Artist
- Yvette Griffiths - Executive Director, Jazz re:freshed
- Nilufer Yavna - Artist
Publishing & Writing
- Anthony Anaxagorou - Poet and Founder, Out-Spoken
- Candice Carty-Williams - Journalist and Author, Queenie
- Claire Malcolm - Chief Executive, New Writing North
- Rebecca Hill - Fiction Editorial Director, Usborne
- Ayisha Malik - Author
- Onjali Q. Raúf - Author
- John Mitchinson - Co-founder, Unbound
- Sophie Christopher, Ella Horne and Helena Gonda - Founders, The Flip
- Luan Goldie - Journalist and author, Nightingale Point
- Ra Page - Founder & CEO, Comma Press & Northern Fiction Alliance
Television Broadcast
- Siobhan Greene - Head of Entertainment, Commissioning, ITV
- Vicky McClure - Actress, Director
- Stephen Graham - Actor
- Michaela Coel - Actor, Screenwriter
- Lennie James - Actor, Screenwriter
- Russell T Davies - Screenwriter, Producer
- Aysha Rafaele - Executive Producer, BBC Studios Drama
- Lisa McGee - Screenwriter
- Stacey Dooley - Presenter, Journalist
- Mahalia Belo - Director
Theatre & Performance
- James McArdle - Actor
- Tamara Harvey - Artistic Director, Theatr Clwyd
- Andrew Scott - Actor
- Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow - Writers
- Rosie Elnile - Performance Designer
- Nadia Fall - Artistic Director, Theatre Royal Stratford East
- Clare Perkins - Actress
- Ben and Max Ringham - Composers and sound engineers
- Prema Mehta - Lighting Designer
- Morgan Lloyd Malcom - Playwright and Screenwriter
Under 30s
- Sope Dirisu - Actor
- Hussain Manawar - Poet, Writer and Actor
- Riyadh Khalaf - Author
- Liv Little - Founder & Editor in chief gal-dem
- Ibrahim Kamara - Digital Entrepreneur & Co-Founder GUAP Magazine
- Jamz Supernova - DJ and Radio Presenter
- Rebekah Murrell - Director and Actor
- Grace Wales Bonner - Fashion Designer
- Sanne Visser -Material Explorer
- Isabel Adomakoh Young - Actor, Writer and Activist