Nomination Deadline Nears for the Active Wandsworth Awards

As we welcome in the New Year and focus on the future we can still celebrate and reflect upon the one just passed by nominating local athletes, coaches, volunteers, clubs and organisations for the Active Wandsworth Awards. The Awards recognise the unsung local heroes of a truly challenging year, the people who continued to put others first, the talented local sports performers, coaches, volunteers, schools, organisations and clubs whose devotion to helping fellow local people improve their own lives in 2021 was unwavering.

With the deadline of Sunday 16 January fast approaching we are inviting nominations from across the Wandsworth community; just some of the 10 categories you could enter someone into include Volunteer and Junior Volunteer of the Year, Active School of the Year, Sportsperson and Junior Sportsperson of the Year and The Mayor's Award which recognises how an individual, organisation or project has increased opportunities for disabled people in Wandsworth to participate in sport or physical activity.

So before you dive head-first into 2022, take a moment, if you can, to reflect on who you would like to see receive this this special recognition.

Emma Paton - Awards Host and Reporter, Journalist and Sky Sports TV presenter says, "These awards are important because they recognise local people and organisations for their selfless dedication and commitment as well as some hugely significant achievements by amazing athletes and young people. I am really looking forward to presenting the Awards in Wandsworth and hearing more about this year's nominees."

The annual ceremony will take place on 4 March 2022 at The Civic Suite, Wandsworth and the full list of award categories can be found here

To shine the spotlight on your deserving nominee and make them a contender for this fantastic accolade please visit www.enablelc.org/awa2021 and complete the nomination form by Sunday 16 January.