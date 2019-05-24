Newton Faulkner Joins ONBlackheath 2019 Line-up

ONBlackheath has today announced that Newton Faulkner has joined the line-up for this year's festival, taking place in the height of summer on 13 - 14 July. Faulkner will perform on Sunday 14 July. London's must-attend music, food and family festival, ONBlackheath is the ultimate summer weekend to enjoy world-class live music, mouth-watering food and fun-filled activities for the whole family. Tickets for ONBlackheath are on sale NOW via www.onblackheath.com.

During Newton Faulkner's hugely successful career he has amassed over 1.5 million records sales, with over 180 million streams cementing him as one of the UK's most successful singer-songwriters. With seven studio albums released since 2007, the 'Dream Catch Me' hitmaker is sure to delight at ONBlackheath, as he joins other acts on the bill including Jamiroquai, for their one and only UK gig this year, Grace Jones, The Roots, Rag'n' Bone Man and more.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You