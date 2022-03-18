New Shows Announced at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre today announces a brand-new season of shows on sale on Friday 25 March, with priority booking for Friends of the Grand and members from Wednesday 23 March at 8am online.

The new shows are:

Following the success of film screening Bollywood classic Devdas in 2021, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre will screen ENGLISH VINGLISH written and directed Gauri Shinde on Saturday 11 June at 5pm. Shashi Godbole is a sweet natured, Indian homemaker who makes and sells laddoos as a home-run business. Her husband Satish and daughter Sapna take her for granted and mock her because she doesn't speak much English. After travelling alone to New York City to help her sister prepare for a wedding, Shashi, secretly enrols in a conversational English class using the money she made from selling her laddoos. Comedy ensues after Shashi meets her fellow classmates and embarks on learning the English Language in a pursuit to gain the self-respect she deserves. Starring Sridevi in her come back role as Shashi, Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou and Priya Anand. Screened in Hindi with English subtitles.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is known for the stories it tells on stage but this summer it will present its first ever self-produced film screening, A JOYOUS JAMAICAN CONVERSATION, an 'in conversation' celebration of Jamaica's Windrush Generation. Hosted by Grand Theatre Audience Development Consultant Tonia Daley-Campbell and featuring contributions from respected local resident Mr Reuben Campbell and Rush Theatre Company Members Owen Miller, Ken 'Dread' McLean and Orvil Pinnock. The film will be screened at Light House Cinema on Wednesday 22 June. Tickets for this screening will be going on sale soon from the Grand Theatre Box Office. To be the first to know when tickets go on sale email feedback@grandtheatre.co.uk and register your interest today.

BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE on Thursday 22 September is inspired by the life of Nina Simone and featuring many of her most iconic songs performed live. It is Apphia Campbell's acclaimed one woman play following a successful singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement. Following sell-out seasons in Shanghai, New York, Edinburgh, and in the West End of London, Fringe First award winner Apphia Campbell brings her acclaimed play to Wolverhampton Grand for one night only.

SING! SING! SING! on Sunday 25 September sees South Staffs Musical Theatre Company return to the Grand and continue its successful programme of one-night concerts. This time presenting SING, SING, SING! a toe-tapping evening of show tunes and swing classics with their very own South Staffs MTC big band! This award-winning company has been entertaining Midlands audiences for over 80 years and are hoping that this evening of spectacular entertainment will appeal to absolutely everyone! This is an amateur performance.

Now one of the most recognisable Tribute bands in the world, on Tuesday 27 September, SUPREME QUEEN continue to take things to a whole different level, with their homage to the halcyon days of one of the planet's greatest ever rock bands. Since their formation in the nineties, SUPREME QUEEN has played to hundreds of thousands of Queen fans across the world, headlining at major events including St. Tropez's International Queen Convention, where they played to 10,000 people. Scott Maley's incredible vocal and visual resemblance to Freddie Mercury, fronting this remarkable band of musicians has seen SUPREME QUEEN become one of the most respected bands of their genre anywhere on earth. Closely following the ethos of the original band, they have always strived to create the original Queen live experience.

INTO THE GROOVE on Wednesday 28 September cherishes the love and celebrates the incredible career of the best-selling female artist of all time...Madonna! This energetic, dazzling, colourful production, recreates the highlights from her breath-taking live tours, playing you all the hits for the ultimate concert night out! So don't go for second best, put your love to the test and get INTO THE GROOVE!

DON'T STOP BELIEVING on Friday 30 September is the brand-new, feel-good show - a crazy, crazy night of non-stop, singalong favourites. This electrifying, high-energy theatre production brings you 30 of the biggest end-of-night anthems - all brought to life in full colour with a sizzling cast, fantastic costumes, and amazing light show. With songs including, Summer of '69, I Love Rock 'n' Roll, Eye of the Tiger, Livin' on a Prayer, Sweet Child O' Mine, China in Your Hand, You Shook Me All Night Long, Sweet Home Alabama and many more.

JUST NAACH on Saturday 1 October is a competition to celebrate South Asian Dance in Wolverhampton and the Black Country and will be hosted by Qasa Alom. This is your chance to see the finalists live on stage! Qasa Alom is a national broadcaster for the BBC having presented on BBC Asian Network, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio 4. He has also made various documentaries and hosted at major events such as at The Hundred, Cop 26 & Wimbledon. He comes from Birmingham and is proud of the Midlands and the talent in the region.

THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN on Friday 28 October has been by over a million people and is now in its 16th year! Featuring the Motown classics from artists such as, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, and more.

On Tuesday 1 November, Blackstory Partnership presents SHE'S ROYAL, a brand new stage production revealing the untold relationship between Her Majesty Queen Victoria I and two extraordinary women of colour, Sarah Forbes Bonetta and Sophia Duleep Singh. Discover the hidden journey of how these extraordinary women of colour became subjects of the Queen's court, how they were nurtured to become aristocratic high society English ladies, and became so close to one of the world's most powerful monarch's that they were referred to as the Queen's god-daughters.

Bilston Operatic Company present PETER PAN - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE from Tuesday 8 - Saturday 12 November. The legend of Peter Pan has been delighting children for over 100 years and this faithful new version is a festive adventure, perfect for the whole family. Featuring music and lyrics by the award-winning duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, we join Peter and the Darling family as they are whisked away to the famous land full of colourful

characters including the Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and, of course, the dastardly Captain Hook. With a spectacular mix of swashbuckling adventure, jaw dropping flying, and an infectious score, PETER PAN is guaranteed to bring forth one's inner child and send you reeling Just Beyond the Stars. This is an amateur production.

CALLING PLANET EARTH on Tuesday 31 January 2023 is a new romantic symphony that goes on a journey through one of the greatest musical era's of all time - the electrifying 80's. Featuring songs from now legendary artists such as Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, The Human League, Ultravox, Tears For Fears, Depeche Mode, Omd,

Japan, Abc, Soft Cell and more.

SWEET CAROLINE starring renowned tribute artist Gary Ryan, as seen on Stars in Their Eyes comes to Wolverhampton on Thursday 2 February 2023. The show will take you back to where it began for one special evening. A musical journey celebrating 50 years of some of the greatest music ever written. Celebrate the music that has endured through six generations as we bring you all things Diamond with a sensational live show. Enjoy all the hits such as, Forever In Blue Jeans, America and Love On The Rocks.

LOST IN MUSIC returns on Friday 3 February 2023. Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.Boasting a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals.

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice brings his brand new tour Giovanni Pernice - MADE IN ITALY to the Grand Theatre on Saturday 4 February 2023. Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champion and dance heart-throb Giovanni Pernice invites you to join him on a journey to his homeland for his brand new 2023 production. Joined by an outstanding ensemble of some of the best dancers and singers from the Ballroom and theatre world, this show promises to be a fantastic night out! This Italian themed show features an incredible sound track, stunning choreography and beautiful costumes. But be warned... in Italy, it can get HOT HOT HOT!!!! There are a limited number of VIP tickets available which includes show ticket, plus a pre-show meet & greet with Giovanni, a signed print, VIP lanyard and photo opportunities.

Tickets go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members on Friday 23 March at 8am online and are on sale to the public on Friday 25 March at 8am online.