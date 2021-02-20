New Show MEDIUM FONT To Be Filmed For Online Viewing

Medium Font is a new, one-woman play, starring Claire-Monique Martin as Lucy Verity.

Lucy is a world-famous clairvoyant who has agreed to present her own TED Talk.

She walks us through her strange and opaque life in an attempt to convince us that she is not a liar, that the spirit world and her talents do indeed exist.

As we delve deeper, the play begins to ask the wider question of how we trust everyday information for which we seemingly have no evidence, but due to its provenance, we take on faith to be true.

Claire-Monique Martin is delighted to be taking on the role of Lucy. Claire-Monique's Credits include off Westend The Last Tycoon, The Great Gatsby, and Antigone, and Off-Broadway Long Lost John, Love Me Tender and This is Me.

Written and directed by Ben Randall, this play has been created specifically in answer to the current worldwide situation. Ben has brought the genre of film and theatre together to create a highbred of digital streaming, and a live performance from the renowned Stables Theatre in Hastings.

With lighting from BAFTA award-winning Lighting Designer Nigel Catmur and creatives from the West End, Medium Font is a new and atmospheric play that questions and reflects on our current challenging times.