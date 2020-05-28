New Podcast Inspires Young People To Kickstart A Career In Cultural Industries

Young people across the UK will have the chance to find out what it's like to be a record label boss, a film director or a theatre producer through a new podcast series from LOOKOUT that brings together industry professionals from stage, screen and music to share their invaluable insights and experience on how to get into the creative industries.

Launching on 3 June, the weekly podcast series aimed at 16-24 year olds will welcome the likes of acclaimed experimental theatre maker Tim Crouch who recently co-wrote BBC 2 hit Don't Forget the Driver, co-founder of independent record label Tru Thoughts, Rob Luis and TV and film 2nd Assistant Director Helen Fraser who has worked on Hellboy and BBC's Dracula among other projects.

Ranging from Being an Artist With Victoria Melody, to Producing with Ruby Glaskin (executive producer of Milk Presents), listeners can expect to find out more about what goes on behind the scenes and how to get there. Alongside interviews, the podcast will feature music from producer and multi-instrumentalist J-Felix whose eclectic blend of boogie, p-funk, disco and soul has seen him take to the stage as the support act for Hot 8 Brass Band as well as perform a DJ set at Glastonbury.

For the past two years LOOKOUT has worked with young people aged nine to 18 offering mentoring with professional artists, workplace visits, creative industry-led workshops in schools and creative collaborations between artists of all ages. The new podcast will be available via major platforms so young people anywhere will be able to tune in and hear about careers they might not otherwise have considered.

Recognising the boundaries which can prevent young people from choosing the creative industries including financial and social barriers as well as a lack of careers advice and guidance, LOOKOUT: Creative Careers Podcast is the latest strive to open up access to creative opportunities, highlight transferable skills and provide support and encouragement along the way. The series has been made and presented by Ben Lintott, a 19-year-old from Brighton, who was a LOOKOUT mentee last year.

Ben says "Working on the LOOKOUT podcast has helped me develop my skillset in a medium which I had little-to-no experience in beforehand. I am immensely proud of how the podcast has turned out and thful to all those who gave their time, guidance and/or resources to it."

Louise Blackwell, Charlotte Vivian and James Barton set up LOOKOUT to address a lack of access to arts and the creative industries for young people. The UK Cultural Industries contributed £111.7 billion and 1 in 11 jobs in 2018 (creativeindustries.co.uk, June 2019) yet due to reduced arts education, parental perception, lack of representation and poor recruitment practices, barriers for young people from diverse backgrounds make it difficult to enter the creative industries.

LOOKOUT Co-Director Louise Blackwell says "Barriers to having a creative career are significant. We think now more than ever it's important to offer young people confidence and let them know it's okay to keep pursuing their dreams. We hope this podcast series offers some encouragement to those wondering what to do next.''

