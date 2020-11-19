New Platform Out Of Work Work Launches To Support Creatives

New platform, Out of Work Work, launches today, offering a comprehensive directory of products and services created and sold by arts workers. To find out more or browse products and services on offer please visit: www.outofworkwork.co.uk

Out of Work Work provides a platform for arts workers, who due to Covid-19 may not be able to access their usual creative or financial avenues, to promote their businesses. The not-for-profit website provides easy access to a variety of products and services, encouraging users to support independent sellers and the arts community.

Founders Joel Marvin and Chris Davis said today, "We launched this directory to support arts workers, many of whom are our peers, colleagues, and friends. Our main aim is to provide a centralised platform to showcase businesses, side-lines and hidden talents. It's a free service to promote talent and most importantly for shoppers to support small independent businesses.

There is a great sense of community at the heart of the arts and we have a responsibility to maintain that as members of that community ourselves. We are very excited for the future of Out of Work Work and encourage anyone in the arts with a product or service to sign up."

