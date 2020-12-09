New Perspectives Announce BBC Radio 3 Adaptation and Download For Soho Theatre

For December and the new year, New Perspectives will be presenting a versatile series of theatre in different mediums: a radio play, a Zoom play, a postcard drama, a Whatsapp drama, and a series of reimagined Christmas cards.

Originally streamed by Soho Theatre in September, the Lars von Trier office drama The Boss of It All has been adapted for a working from home version with Josie Lawrence playing the title character. The comedy drama was originally presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013 to widespread critical acclaim before transferring to Soho Theatre. In 2020 the office setting has now become a remote working set up, with the action taking place via a series of Zoom meetings. For years the boss of an IT company has tricked his staff into believing he is simply another co-worker. So when he needs a 'real' boss to help close the deal of a lifetime, he hires an actor to play the role. What could possibly go wrong? The Boss of It All is available for download from the Soho Theatre website from 9th December.

As part of BBC Lights Up, The Fishermen will come to BBC Radio 3 in February following runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, London and West End. Adapted by Gbolahan Obisesan and directed by Jack McNamara, it is the story of four brothers torn apart by a prophecy. In a small Nigerian town, Ben and Obembe slip away to fish at a forbidden river along with their two older brothers. Risking the wrath of their father, who expects great things of them all, they continue unnoticed and carefree until one day the prophecy of a madman changes the course of their lives. Based on the Man Booker Prize-shortlisted novel by one of Africa's major new voices, New Perspectives present Chigozie Obioma's powerful allegory of brotherhood, vengeance and fate. Originally a two hander, the BBC adaptation sees the three actors who have played the roles unite for the first time: David Alade, Michael Ajao, and Valentine Olukoga. For their performances in the show, Michael and Valentine won The Stage Award in 2018 and Valentine Olukoga recently won Best Actor at the Black British Theatre Awards.

For their festive offerings, New Perspective have collaborated with six renowned UK theatre makers on limited edition Christmas cards, each reimagining traditional yuletide messages. The artists have each designed the front and inside of a card to create a handheld piece of artwork which can be kept as a curio or given as a gift. The cards can be bought singly, as a pack of three or a pack of six. The artists are: 1927, Tim Etchells, Eve Leigh, Selina Thompson, Jane Upton and Jatinder Verma MBE.

New Perspectives have also announced another opportunity to experience Stay Safe, the spine-chilling drama via WhatsApp. Inspired by Shirley Jackson's gothic horror story The Witch, the drama is being given a special showing on 14th to mark her birthday. Finally, New Perspectives have announced a Christmas extension of their postcard drama Love From Cleethorpes, a drama told through a series of postcards, both as a result of popular demand. Love From Cleethorpes has recently been 'toured' to 25 countries worldwide.

New Perspectives is an East Midlands based company with over 40 years experience of touring high-quality productions to venues of all sizes across the UK, from mid-scale theatres to village halls. With a strong rural core, they create productions to fit spaces of any size in order to bring new work that is unexpected and thought-provoking to a wide range of audiences. Since 2012, New Perspectives has been led by Artistic Director Jack McNamara whose productions include The Boss of It All by Lars von Trier (Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh and Soho Theatre), The Lovesong of Alfred J Hitchcock by David Rudkin (Brits Off Broadway, New York and UK tour), Darkness, Darkness (Nottingham Playhouse co-production) and the Stage Award winning The Fishermen by Gbolohan Obisesan (Trafalgar Studios, Assembly George Square Studios and UK Tour). Their podcast series PlacePrints is currently available, and their postcard drama Love From Cleethorpes is available again at Christmas.

Learn more at www.newperspectives.co.uk