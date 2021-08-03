New Old Friends' CRIMES IN EGYPT Will Tour This Autumn

Following a sell-out world premiere run at the Ustinov Studio in 2019, a critically acclaimed national tour (under previous title Crimes on the Nile) and a welcome return to Theatre Royal Bath's Main Stage in 2019, multi-award-winning theatre company New Old Friends are set to return this Autumn with a UK tour of another of their hilariously inventive comedy thrillers.

It's 1935 and celebrated Belgian detective extraordinaire, Artemis Arinae, is enjoying a cruise along the Nile - when tragedy strikes again. All passengers and staff are suspects, and the body count is growing - will Arinae's little grey cells identify the murderer in time?!

A cast of just four bring to life lascivious lawyers, crocked captains, fastidious physicians, ardently amorous authors, feuding femme fatales, plodding paramours, colossal kids, friendly first mates and attractive Americans, who all get swept along the driving narrative and inventive set-pieces.

Crimes in Egypt toured in 2019 as Crimes on the Nile, playing to over 17,000 people across 23 venues, including multiple sell out performances. This August, Crimes, Camera, Action is premiering in Bath (25th - 28th August) before a national tour in Spring 2022.

Heather Westwell, co-artistic director says: "Touring is such a huge part of who we are as a company and we love taking shows to different theatres up and down the country. So we're over the moon to finally be touring again with this brilliantly bonkers show. We're so grateful theatre is coming back and as well as this tour we've got some really exciting projects on the go: Crimes, Camera, Action at Theatre Royal Bath, our Comedy Whodunnits For Your Ears podcast and a brand new Christmas show A Christmas Getaway happening in December/January."

New Old Friends are an award-winning theatre company dedicated to creating original comedy theatre, founded in 2008 and run by husband and wife team Feargus Woods Dunlop and Heather Westwell. Last year saw New Old Friends release the first in a new audio drama series Comedy Whodunnits For Your Ears, with Crimes Against Christmas (OnComm Award winner) charting at #2 in the Apple iTunes Fiction chart and inside the top 200 overall podcast charts as well as featuring on BBC Radio 4's Front Row. Recent instalments also include Crimes on Centre Court and Crimes of a Country Garden, both released earlier this year.

In 2017 and 2018 New Old Friends were awarded the Creative Bath Award for writing. Previous shows also include five instalments of the hugely popular Crimes... series of comedy thrillers, including 2019's spring hit Crimes on the Nile. In summer 2019, their adaptation of Anthony Horowitz' The Falcon's Malteser enjoyed a six-week run at London's Vaults Theatre. It was selected as a 'Critic's Choice' for 'Best Family Shows' by the Guardian. Their latest show for families, Swiss Family Robinson (Top 40 Christmas shows 2019, inews) premiered at The Core at Corby Cube in 2019.

Tour Dates:

3 - 4 Sept 2021 Merlin Theatre, Frome

Bath Rd, Frome BA11 2HG

Fri - Sat 7.30pm, matinees 2.30pm | Â£16

www.merlintheatre.co.uk | 01373 465949

7 Sept Stafford Gatehouse

Eastgate St, Stafford ST16 2LT

Tues 7.30pm | Â£17

https://staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk/ | 01785 619080

8 - 9 Sept Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford

Millbrook, Guildford GU1 3UX

Wed-Thurs 7.30pm, Thurs matinee 2.30pm | From Â£21

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/ | 01483 440000

10 Sept Castle Theatre, Wellingborough

10 Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XA

Fri 7.30pm | Â£20

https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre/ | 01933 270007

11 Sept The Theatre, Chipping Norton

2 Spring Street, Chipping Norton, Oxon. OX7 5NL

7.30pm | Â£16/Â£14

www.chippingnortontheatre.com | 01608 642 350

15 Sept Octagon Theatre, Yeovil

Hendford, Yeovil, Somerset, BA20 1UX

7.30pm | Â£15-Â£16.50

www.octagon-theatre.co.uk | 01935 462341

16 Sept Royal Centre, Leamington Spa

Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN

Thurs 7.30pm | Â£19/Â£17

https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre/ | 01926 334418

17 - 18 Sept Northcott, Exeter

Stocker Rd, Exeter EX4 4QB

Fri-Sat 7.30pm, matinee Sat 2.30pm | Â£20

https://www.exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/crimes-in-egypt/ | 01392 726363

21 - 22 Sept Beck Theatre, Hayes

Grange Rd, Hayes UB3 2UE

Tues-Wed 7.30pm, matinee Wed 2.30pm | Â£25/Â£23

https://becktheatre.org.uk/ | 020 8561 8371

23 Sept Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

Marina, Lowestoft NR32 1HH

Thurs 7.30pm | Â£18

https://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/ | 01502 533200

24 Sept Lighthouse, Poole

21 Kingland Rd, Poole BH15 1UG

Fri 7.45pm | Â£19.25-Â£24.25

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/ | 01202 280000

26 Sept The Lowry, Salford

The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ

Sun 8pm | Â£14-Â£20

https://thelowry.com/ | 0343 208 6000

28 Sept Key Theatre, Peterborough

Embankment Rd, Peterborough PE1 1EF

Tues 7.30pm | Â£16.50/Â£15.50

https://keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/ | 01733 207239

29 Sept Pomegranate Theatre

Corporation St, Chesterfield S41 7TX

Wed 7.30pm | Â£18

https://chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/ | 01246 345222

30 Sept The Lights, Andover

Andover SP10 1AH

Thurs 7.30pm | Â£14.50

https://www.thelights.org.uk/ | 01264 368368

1 Oct Tacchi-Morris Arts Centre, Taunton

School Road, Taunton, TA2 8PD

Fri 7.30pm | Â£15

www.tacchi-morris.com | 01823 414 141

3rd Oct South Hill Park, Bracknell

Ringmead, Bracknell RG12 7PA

Sun

https://www.southhillpark.org.uk/ | 01344 484123

7th - 8th Oct Newbury Corn Exchange

Market Pl, Newbury RG14 5BD

Thurs-Fri

https://cornexchangenew.com/ | 0845 5218 218

10th Oct Leeds Carriage Works

3 Millennium Square, Leeds LS2 3AD

Sun

https://www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk/ | 0113 376 0318

14th Oct Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon

Canal Wharf, Brecon LD3 7EW

Thurs

https://www.brycheiniog.co.uk/en | 01874 611622

16 Oct Theatre Royal, Margate

Addington St, Margate CT9 1PW

7.30pm | Â£17/Â£15

theatreroyalmargate.com | 01843 292795

19th Oct Theatre Royal, Winchester

Jewry St, Winchester SO23 8SB

Tue 7.30pm | Â£21

https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/ | 01962 840440

20th Oct Theatre Royal, Wakefield

Drury Ln, Wakefield WF1 2TE

Wed 7.30pm | From Â£13

https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/ | 01924 211311

21st Oct Alnwick Playhouse

Bondgate Without, Alnwick NE66 1PQ

Thurs 7.30pm | Â£15

https://www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/ |