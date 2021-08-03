New Old Friends' CRIMES IN EGYPT Will Tour This Autumn
The tour kicks off 3 â€“ 4 Sept 2021Â at the Merlin Theatre.
Following a sell-out world premiere run at the Ustinov Studio in 2019, a critically acclaimed national tour (under previous title Crimes on the Nile) and a welcome return to Theatre Royal Bath's Main Stage in 2019, multi-award-winning theatre company New Old Friends are set to return this Autumn with a UK tour of another of their hilariously inventive comedy thrillers.
It's 1935 and celebrated Belgian detective extraordinaire, Artemis Arinae, is enjoying a cruise along the Nile - when tragedy strikes again. All passengers and staff are suspects, and the body count is growing - will Arinae's little grey cells identify the murderer in time?!
A cast of just four bring to life lascivious lawyers, crocked captains, fastidious physicians, ardently amorous authors, feuding femme fatales, plodding paramours, colossal kids, friendly first mates and attractive Americans, who all get swept along the driving narrative and inventive set-pieces.
Crimes in Egypt toured in 2019 as Crimes on the Nile, playing to over 17,000 people across 23 venues, including multiple sell out performances. This August, Crimes, Camera, Action is premiering in Bath (25th - 28th August) before a national tour in Spring 2022.
Heather Westwell, co-artistic director says: "Touring is such a huge part of who we are as a company and we love taking shows to different theatres up and down the country. So we're over the moon to finally be touring again with this brilliantly bonkers show. We're so grateful theatre is coming back and as well as this tour we've got some really exciting projects on the go: Crimes, Camera, Action at Theatre Royal Bath, our Comedy Whodunnits For Your Ears podcast and a brand new Christmas show A Christmas Getaway happening in December/January."
New Old Friends are an award-winning theatre company dedicated to creating original comedy theatre, founded in 2008 and run by husband and wife team Feargus Woods Dunlop and Heather Westwell. Last year saw New Old Friends release the first in a new audio drama series Comedy Whodunnits For Your Ears, with Crimes Against Christmas (OnComm Award winner) charting at #2 in the Apple iTunes Fiction chart and inside the top 200 overall podcast charts as well as featuring on BBC Radio 4's Front Row. Recent instalments also include Crimes on Centre Court and Crimes of a Country Garden, both released earlier this year.
In 2017 and 2018 New Old Friends were awarded the Creative Bath Award for writing. Previous shows also include five instalments of the hugely popular Crimes... series of comedy thrillers, including 2019's spring hit Crimes on the Nile. In summer 2019, their adaptation of Anthony Horowitz' The Falcon's Malteser enjoyed a six-week run at London's Vaults Theatre. It was selected as a 'Critic's Choice' for 'Best Family Shows' by the Guardian. Their latest show for families, Swiss Family Robinson (Top 40 Christmas shows 2019, inews) premiered at The Core at Corby Cube in 2019.
Tour Dates:
3 - 4 Sept 2021 Merlin Theatre, Frome
Bath Rd, Frome BA11 2HG
Fri - Sat 7.30pm, matinees 2.30pm | Â£16
www.merlintheatre.co.uk | 01373 465949
7 Sept Stafford Gatehouse
Eastgate St, Stafford ST16 2LT
Tues 7.30pm | Â£17
https://staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk/ | 01785 619080
8 - 9 Sept Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford
Millbrook, Guildford GU1 3UX
Wed-Thurs 7.30pm, Thurs matinee 2.30pm | From Â£21
https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/ | 01483 440000
10 Sept Castle Theatre, Wellingborough
10 Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XA
Fri 7.30pm | Â£20
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre/ | 01933 270007
11 Sept The Theatre, Chipping Norton
2 Spring Street, Chipping Norton, Oxon. OX7 5NL
7.30pm | Â£16/Â£14
www.chippingnortontheatre.com | 01608 642 350
15 Sept Octagon Theatre, Yeovil
Hendford, Yeovil, Somerset, BA20 1UX
7.30pm | Â£15-Â£16.50
www.octagon-theatre.co.uk | 01935 462341
16 Sept Royal Centre, Leamington Spa
Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN
Thurs 7.30pm | Â£19/Â£17
https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre/ | 01926 334418
17 - 18 Sept Northcott, Exeter
Stocker Rd, Exeter EX4 4QB
Fri-Sat 7.30pm, matinee Sat 2.30pm | Â£20
https://www.exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/crimes-in-egypt/ | 01392 726363
21 - 22 Sept Beck Theatre, Hayes
Grange Rd, Hayes UB3 2UE
Tues-Wed 7.30pm, matinee Wed 2.30pm | Â£25/Â£23
https://becktheatre.org.uk/ | 020 8561 8371
23 Sept Marina Theatre, Lowestoft
Marina, Lowestoft NR32 1HH
Thurs 7.30pm | Â£18
https://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/ | 01502 533200
24 Sept Lighthouse, Poole
21 Kingland Rd, Poole BH15 1UG
Fri 7.45pm | Â£19.25-Â£24.25
https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/ | 01202 280000
26 Sept The Lowry, Salford
The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ
Sun 8pm | Â£14-Â£20
https://thelowry.com/ | 0343 208 6000
28 Sept Key Theatre, Peterborough
Embankment Rd, Peterborough PE1 1EF
Tues 7.30pm | Â£16.50/Â£15.50
https://keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/ | 01733 207239
29 Sept Pomegranate Theatre
Corporation St, Chesterfield S41 7TX
Wed 7.30pm | Â£18
https://chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/ | 01246 345222
30 Sept The Lights, Andover
Andover SP10 1AH
Thurs 7.30pm | Â£14.50
https://www.thelights.org.uk/ | 01264 368368
1 Oct Tacchi-Morris Arts Centre, Taunton
School Road, Taunton, TA2 8PD
Fri 7.30pm | Â£15
www.tacchi-morris.com | 01823 414 141
3rd Oct South Hill Park, Bracknell
Ringmead, Bracknell RG12 7PA
Sun
https://www.southhillpark.org.uk/ | 01344 484123
7th - 8th Oct Newbury Corn Exchange
Market Pl, Newbury RG14 5BD
Thurs-Fri
https://cornexchangenew.com/ | 0845 5218 218
10th Oct Leeds Carriage Works
3 Millennium Square, Leeds LS2 3AD
Sun
https://www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk/ | 0113 376 0318
14th Oct Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon
Canal Wharf, Brecon LD3 7EW
Thurs
https://www.brycheiniog.co.uk/en | 01874 611622
16 Oct Theatre Royal, Margate
Addington St, Margate CT9 1PW
7.30pm | Â£17/Â£15
theatreroyalmargate.com | 01843 292795
19th Oct Theatre Royal, Winchester
Jewry St, Winchester SO23 8SB
Tue 7.30pm | Â£21
https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/ | 01962 840440
20th Oct Theatre Royal, Wakefield
Drury Ln, Wakefield WF1 2TE
Wed 7.30pm | From Â£13
https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/ | 01924 211311
21st Oct Alnwick Playhouse
Bondgate Without, Alnwick NE66 1PQ
Thurs 7.30pm | Â£15