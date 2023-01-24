New Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT

timelapse is a brand-new artist-led theatre company founded by Adam Lenson and Lia Buddle that makes form-disrupting, innovative and exhilarating music theatre inspired by identity, technology and catastrophe.

They make shows that unpack big ideas with humanity and empathy while creating technically integrated experiences that are accessible, energising and mind-altering. Now more than ever there is an opportunity to combine the popularity and urgency of contemporary new writing with music that is modern and vibrant.

They are delighted to announce the official launch of timelapse with plans for their first project - 90 seconds to midnight.

The project will be a long-form R&D for a co-authored work of music theatre in which four writers and a wider team of creatives will devise and collaborate on a new show. Over the course of 6 months, they will work with the writers as a collective, re-imagining the creative process for music theatre and experimenting with a new workshop format. By giving writers paid time and space to think, and by creating a writers' room as well as running workshops without an audience, they will begin to rethink how musicals can be made.

‍About 90 seconds to midnight

Their first project, led by Artistic Director Adam Lenson, will be inspired by the Doomsday Clock. This is a symbol first created in 1947 by the board of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists that speaks to the likelihood of a man-made global catastrophe.

The time of the clock is established in January of each year. It is currently set at 90 seconds before midnight. The board monitors new developments in life sciences and technology that could inflict irrevocable harm to humanity. The piece will explore multiple interwoven stories of people affected by nuclear risk, climate change, and disruptive technologies.

‍With Support from New Diorama Theatre's Intervention 01

Their first project will be supported by New Diorama Theatre's Intervention 01. In 2022, NDT ceased public performances for six months to offer a once-in-a-generation intervention to rejuvenate independent companies, develop bold new work and re-imagine the venue.

Intervention 01 is supported by creative partners Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival and Old Diorama Arts Centre; and by the intrepid folk at Arts Council England, Jerwood Arts and the Harold Hyam Wingate Foundation.

Working with Timelapse

They are looking to meet playwrights who write songs to collaborate on 90 seconds to midnight. They are also looking for an Archivist for the project who will reflect on and write up observations. To see more visit their website www.timelapsetheatre.com

They also have a range of other projects in development that will allow them to collaborate with a broader ranger of artists. Expressions of interest with CVs should be sent to team@timelapsetheatre.com

timelapse - www.timelapsetheatre.com

New Diorama Theatre: Intervention 01 - https://newdiorama.com/artist-support/intervention-01--our-blog

Doomsday Clock - https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/