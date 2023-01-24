Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT

They make shows that unpack big ideas with humanity and empathy while creating technically integrated experiences that are accessible, energising and mind-altering.

Jan. 24, 2023  

New Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT

timelapse is a brand-new artist-led theatre company founded by Adam Lenson and Lia Buddle that makes form-disrupting, innovative and exhilarating music theatre inspired by identity, technology and catastrophe.

They make shows that unpack big ideas with humanity and empathy while creating technically integrated experiences that are accessible, energising and mind-altering. Now more than ever there is an opportunity to combine the popularity and urgency of contemporary new writing with music that is modern and vibrant.

They are delighted to announce the official launch of timelapse with plans for their first project - 90 seconds to midnight.

The project will be a long-form R&D for a co-authored work of music theatre in which four writers and a wider team of creatives will devise and collaborate on a new show. Over the course of 6 months, they will work with the writers as a collective, re-imagining the creative process for music theatre and experimenting with a new workshop format. By giving writers paid time and space to think, and by creating a writers' room as well as running workshops without an audience, they will begin to rethink how musicals can be made.

‍About 90 seconds to midnight

Their first project, led by Artistic Director Adam Lenson, will be inspired by the Doomsday Clock. This is a symbol first created in 1947 by the board of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists that speaks to the likelihood of a man-made global catastrophe.

The time of the clock is established in January of each year. It is currently set at 90 seconds before midnight. The board monitors new developments in life sciences and technology that could inflict irrevocable harm to humanity. The piece will explore multiple interwoven stories of people affected by nuclear risk, climate change, and disruptive technologies.

‍With Support from New Diorama Theatre's Intervention 01

Their first project will be supported by New Diorama Theatre's Intervention 01. In 2022, NDT ceased public performances for six months to offer a once-in-a-generation intervention to rejuvenate independent companies, develop bold new work and re-imagine the venue.

Intervention 01 is supported by creative partners Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival and Old Diorama Arts Centre; and by the intrepid folk at Arts Council England, Jerwood Arts and the Harold Hyam Wingate Foundation.

Working with Timelapse

They are looking to meet playwrights who write songs to collaborate on 90 seconds to midnight. They are also looking for an Archivist for the project who will reflect on and write up observations. To see more visit their website www.timelapsetheatre.com

They also have a range of other projects in development that will allow them to collaborate with a broader ranger of artists. Expressions of interest with CVs should be sent to team@timelapsetheatre.com

For more information:

timelapse - www.timelapsetheatre.com
New Diorama Theatre: Intervention 01 - https://newdiorama.com/artist-support/intervention-01--our-blog
Doomsday Clock - https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/



Liverpools Epstein Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Lineup Photo
Liverpool's Epstein Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Lineup
Liverpool's Epstein Theatre is looking forward to a fantastic start to 2023 with the announcement of a busy programme of events for music, theatre and comedy lovers.
Ricky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annies Musical Play Photo
Ricky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annie's Musical Play
Actor and comedian, Ricky Tomlinson is to return to the stage in a new musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.
Sam Jewison Celebrates the 125th Birthday of George Gershwin at Scarboroughs Stephen Josep Photo
Sam Jewison Celebrates the 125th Birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Fresh from his appearance at the EFG London Jazz Festival, Sam Jewison celebrates the 125th birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.  
Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal Photo
Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality, Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan, Shakespeare’s Globe). Having reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020, Theatre Centre will present their spring tour of Birds and Bees, touring to Sheffield, Scarborough and Plymouth. Check out the rehearsal photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Ricky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annie's Musical PlayRicky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annie's Musical Play
January 24, 2023

Actor and comedian, Ricky Tomlinson is to return to the stage in a new musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.
Liverpool's Epstein Theatre Announces Spring 2023 LineupLiverpool's Epstein Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Lineup
January 24, 2023

Liverpool's Epstein Theatre is looking forward to a fantastic start to 2023 with the announcement of a busy programme of events for music, theatre and comedy lovers.
Sam Jewison Celebrates the 125th Birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph TheatreSam Jewison Celebrates the 125th Birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
January 23, 2023

Fresh from his appearance at the EFG London Jazz Festival, Sam Jewison celebrates the 125th birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.  
Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in RehearsalPhotos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
January 22, 2023

A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality, Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan, Shakespeare’s Globe). Having reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020, Theatre Centre will present their spring tour of Birds and Bees, touring to Sheffield, Scarborough and Plymouth. Check out the rehearsal photos here!
Déda Announces Spring/Summer Season Of WorkDéda Announces Spring/Summer Season Of Work
January 20, 2023

Déda has announced its Spring/Summer season of work that includes Cabaret, Circus, Jazz, Dance and Fairy Tales like you have never seen them before!
share