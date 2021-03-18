New Frame Productions' WEST END ACOUSTIC To Stream Online

West End Acoustic features SIX's Maiya Quansah-Breed and Renée Lamb, Wicked's Nicholas McLean, Jesus Christ Superstar's Tyrone Huntley and Dear Evan Hansen's Oliver Award-winning Sam Tutty. The show was performed for one night only in front of a live audience on 8 December 2020.

This star-studded cast came together at Riverside Studios for an unplugged celebration of all the most popular musicals. With musical direction and keys by Chris Poon alongside Sofie Veie on guitar, the show features songs from Dear Evan Hansen, Six, Little Shop of Horrors, West Side Story, Girl From The North Country, The Wiz, Jagged Little Pill and many more.

The production will now be made available online with stream.theatre for a limited run of 4 performances scheduled between 15 to 18 April. With lighting design by Zoe Spurr and sound design by Harry Barker, the production was filmed and edited by JW Productions.

James Quaife and Robin Rayner of New Frame Productions today said: "We are thrilled that this wonderful show can have a further life and will now be seen by audiences on stream.theatre. The energy in the room back in December during West End Acoustic was just electric. Everyone was so excited to be at the theatre and experiencing live performance after such a long time. We are indebted to all the performers and creative people who worked with us on our season at Riverside Studios - the professionalism, energy and talent was off the charts. We can't wait for audiences all over the globe to enjoy this special evening of musical theatre."

Maiya Quansah-Breed's credits include SIX: The Musical (Arts Theatre/UK tour - Olivier Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actress) and Rent (Hope Mill Theatre/Online).

Renée Lamb's credits include SIX: The Musical (Arts Theatre), Be More Chill (The Other Palace), Little Shop of Horrors (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Malory Towers (Bristol Passenger Shed/UK tour/Wise Children) and Ain't Misbehavin' (Southwark Playhouse).

Nicholas McLean's credits include Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre - Black British Theatre Award for Best Supporting Male Actor in a Musical), The Book of Mormon (Palace Theatre), Avenue Q (UK tour) and Sister Act (Gordon Craig Theatre).

Tyrone Huntley's credits include Jesus Chris Superstar (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Watermill Theatre), The View Upstairs (Soho Theatre), Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), Memphis (Shaftesbury Avenue Theatre), Homos, or Everyone in America (The Finborough Theatre) and Angry (Southwark Playhouse).

Sam Tutty's credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre - Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical) and Once on this Island (Southwark Playhouse).

Chris Poon's theatre credits include Rent and The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit (Hope Mill Theatre), Legend Trippers (The Other Palace), In the Heights (Bridewell Theatre), Timpson: The Musical (King's Head Theatre) and Nice Work If You Can Get It (Upstairs at the Gatehouse).

For more information about New Frame Productions, go to their website www.newframeproductions.com or follow on instagram and twitter.