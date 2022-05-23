New Earth Theatre and Museum of the Home Announce Audio Dining Experience SONIC PHá»ž

New Earth Theatre in association with the Museum of the Home presents Sonic Phá»Ÿ - The Audio Dining Experience, a chef's demonstration followed by a supper club in a traditional Vietnamese restaurant. Whilst eating, guests will listen to an accompanying audio story with poetry created by Anna Nguyen and award-winning sound designer Nicola T. Chang.

Sonic Phá»Ÿ has been developed to reveal stories about the Vietnamese diaspora and create an intimate audio experience that shares Vietnamese food and culture with the wider community, as a part of the Mayor's London Borough of Culture 2022 programme We Are Lewisham.

Anna Nguyen said today, "I've grown up in a world of rice, noodles and roast dinners all rolled into one, making me a hybrid of cultures; this informs a lot of my work. It drives me to find the serious, the intimate and the antidotal of these two worlds. As a neurodivergent artist, my work is multisensory. It delights me to discover theatre that is found in the unexpected: around a dinner table, in a laundromat or on street corners. For this reason, I am drawn to making work that is moulded into everyday life, both intimate and collective. My fascination with my Vietnamese heritage led me to working in depth with Vietnamese and global majority communities. Here, I discovered my love for working with non-theatre-based people and thriving on empowering the less prominent of society."

Dates:

Deptford - Saturday 11 June 2022 at 12pm & 5pm

Hackney - Saturday 18 June 2022 at 12pm & 3pm

Tháº£o returns home every week to visit her mother. One routine evening, her mother invites her round for her famous home cooked Chicken Phá»Ÿ, the best in Southeast London - her words, not Tháº£o's.

Mother is obsessed with feeding. However, Tháº£o has a different kind of hunger. As she sits down at the table, questions and longing rise from her hot steaming bowl.

A story of redemption, restoration and generational healing that will ripple out across cultures and time. Connect to the food of our motherland and understand more about the person behind the bowl who cooked it for us.

To enjoy the story, we ask that audiences bring a smartphone and compatible headphones.

Anna Nguyen is a theatre-maker and producer from Lewisham. She trained at Central School of Speech and Drama on the Collaborative and Devised Theatre course and works extensively with communities and artists across the UK. She has worked with organisations including Tamasha, Emergency Exit Arts, Dukes Lancaster, HOME Manchester and The Albany, specialising in devised theatre and verbatim work. Her credits include: A Dream from a Bombshell (Deptford Lounge), Rice Paper Tales (Deptford Lounge/Birmingham Mac), The Visitor and Looking for You (digital). She is currently the Community Engagement Producer at the Museum of the Home.

Nicola T. Chang is an award-winning composer/sound designer for stage, screen and dance. She is a member of the 2020/21 Old Vic 12 cohort (Composer/Sound Designer) and a BFIxBAFTA Crewmember (Film Composer). She was the co-winner of the Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund (Audio Design) with Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in 2021. Her theatre credits include: The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs (Soho Theatre Downstairs), For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy (Royal Court Jerwood Downstairs/New Diorama Theatre), All Mirth and No Matter (Royal Shakespeare Company) and Miss Julie (Chester Storyhouse).