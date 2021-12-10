Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Dates Announced For The London Premiere Of Nikki Rummer's UNBROKEN

Performances will run Tuesday 5 & 6 April at 7.30pm, The Place, 17 Duke's Road, London.

Dec. 10, 2021  

New dates have been announced for the London Premiere of Nikki Rummer's UNBROKEN, as part of the London International Mime Festival. Performances will run Tuesday 5 & 6 April at 7.30pm, The Place, 17 Duke's Road, London

Unbroken is the debut solo performance by physical theatre and circus artist, Nikki Rummer. One bittersweet Christmas, three generations of the Rummer family are summoned home for one last gathering. Told through the eyes of a daughter, Unbroken weaves fragments of memories into the body of one performer as a dark, previously buried secret surfaces.

Combining a talent for storytelling and a unique movement language inspired by her acrobatics, gymnastics and capoeira practice, Nikki tells a very personal story with universal resonance.

Devised and performed by Nikki Rummer. Dramaturgy Ben Duke and Jim Manganello.

One half of the hugely successful acro duo Nikki & JD with Jean-Daniel Broussé Nikki trained for ten years as an artistic gymnast in Washington State, USA, followed by hand-balancing and hand-to-hand at the National Centre for Circus Arts. She has worked collaboratively with JD Broussé for over seven years, using acrobatics, dance and text to develop a unique style of movement-based story telling.

