New Adventures Announces New Series Of Free Online Company Classes

New Adventures has announced a new programme of free online classes, Open Company Class, offering unprecedented access to the classes attended by New Adventures dancers. During 2020, New Adventures offered free access to these classes via Instagram Live. Proving incredibly popular, the classes allowed dancers in training and professional performers alike to refine their craft under current restrictions. Moving into 2021, the company is delighted to move this access to YouTube and share their training.

From Wednesday 3 February, New Adventures will be releasing the weekly Open Company Class on their YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Syq9SlCwWGqvQbTn07Pcw at 12.00noon. The classes will have a range of different styles, reflecting the variety of styles used in New Adventures' productions, including Contemporary, Ballet and Jazz. These Open Company Classes are tailored to professional dancers and dancers in training, however they are accessible on YouTube for anyone to experience how the company's dancers prepare.

The classes will be taught by New Adventures dancers and dance artists, including Kerry Biggin, Freya Field, Glenn Graham, Sophia Hurdley, Monique Jonas, Nicole Kabera, Ashley Shaw, Arielle Smith, Katie Webb, Neil Westmoreland and Carrie Willis. Alongside these free classes, there will be a unique chance to get to know each teacher through a live Q&A on the New Adventures Instagram (@mbnewadventures). The teachers will be "live at five" for questions about the upcoming class, their dance background and dancing for New Adventures. The first Q&A will take place on Monday 1 February at 5.00pm with New Adventures' principal dancer Ashley Shaw.

Alongside the free Open Company Class, New Adventures has a host of free resources online to help with home-schooling and staying creative in lockdown, as well as accessibly priced bespoke workshops. For more information on these opportunities, please visit: new-adventures.net/classes