Nekrasovas and Cicio's LA NELA DE SOCARTES to Be Presented at The 2021 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Greggory Nekrasovas and Mass Cicio's acclaimed debut musical La Nela De Socartes will make its festival debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a strictly limited engagement on August 7 and 8. It is a remounting of the original 2020 virtual production and will be available to stream for free on the festival's Fringe Player platform.

Set in the year 1870 in the fictional town of Socartes, Spain, a 16-year-old girl named Marianela struggles to live a life with happiness. The optimistic blind man she guides throughout Socartes, Pablo Penáguilas, expresses his love for her, and so does Marianela. However, Pablo is given a life-changing opportunity by Don Teodoro Golfín, and this opportunity could be at the cost of Marianela's life. Their story and more make La Nela De Socartes an uplifting musical tragedy on love, opportunity, and change.

La Nela De Socartes is the musical adaptation of Marianela (1878) by Benito Pérez Galdós with English translations by Clara Bell. Book, music, lyrics, and orchestrations are by Greggory Nekrasovas and Massimiliano Cicio. The production is directed by Nekrasovas and Christopher Giacomini serves as the show's supervising video editor. Premiering in November 2020, the virtual musical received acclaim from audiences, who called it "truly a captivating musical experience" with "beautiful and immaculate music" and a story that "is a turn at the heartstrings." Featuring a company of 11 performers, the production stars Frank Montoto, Bruno Giraldi, Daniela Delahuerta, Alexander Brown, Katrice Gavino, Isabella King, Imran Hylton, Sean Patrick Murtagh, Milagros Colón, Gustavo Wons, and Katlin Svadbik.

More information on La Nela De Socartes can be found on the show's official website. To save La Nela De Socartes as part of your festival entertainment, click here. La Nela De Socartes is a Nekrasovas and Cicio Arts production in affiliation with the College of Performing Arts at Rowan University.