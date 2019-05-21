NOTORIOUS STRUMPET & DANGEROUS GIRL Comes to Pavilion Theatre

A strikingly truthful tale of one woman's voyage to connect with her convict past. This anticipated new solo work by Jess Love (The Candy Butchers, La Soiree, Circa) plunges into the dark stuff, both the booze and the trail of mayhem it leaves in its wake. Notorious Strumpet & Dangerous Girl is at the Pavilion Theatre on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 8:00pm as part of Worthing Theatres Summer of Circus.



Julia Mullins was a thief, a prostitute and a drunk. Jess Love is a carnie, a queer and likes a drink.



Get taken in by the self-supporting arms of this astounding Alcoholics

Anonymous meeting. Where twisted storytelling and spectacular circus skills

are shaken and stirred, with one part dark comedy, one part serenity and three parts hostility, hilarity and honesty.



Jess Love was brought up Christian in Brisbane, Australia. At 10 years old she secretly questioned her sexuality, her existence, her adoption status. She also got drunk for the first time.



Julia Mullins was bought up Catholic in Cork, Ireland. In 1826 she was caught stealing while prostituting herself and was sent to Australia as a convict. She is also the great, great, great, great grandmother of Jess Love.



At 30 years of age, this revelation informed the next three years of Jess's life and represented a kinship within her genetic history that she'd never before felt. Furthermore it launched an on-again off-again admittance of powerlessness within a 12-step program.



Jess Love is an Australian born founding member of the multi award winning circus company The Candy Butchers. In 2004 she was given an honourable mention at the Melbourne Fringe Awards for Best Female Performer for her work in their debut show A Circus Sweetmeat. In 2013 Jess had the privilege of being in the London line up of the La Soiree season, which was awarded an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment. Jess has toured internationally with La Clique, Circus Oz, Circa! and The Burlesque Hour to name few. Her first solo show 'And The Little One said...' premiered at the Melbourne Fringe in 2009, winning the 'Circus Oz Award' & runner up for 'Best Circus Show'. In 2010 it was nominated for 'Best Circus Show' at the Adelaide Fringe. Jess was awarded a London Cabaret award for 'Best Circus Act' in 2014. She is based in London and is currently touring her new solo circus theatre show 'Notorious Strumpet & Dangerous Girl' which debuted in the Melbourne Fringe 2016 winning 'Original New Circus'.



Tickets for Notorious Strumpet & Dangerous Girl are available from £12.50 and can be purchased from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







