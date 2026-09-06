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NEWSREVUE To Play Six Week Engagement At Canal Café Theatre

Performances run 3rd September - 3rd October.

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NEWSREVUE To Play Six Week Engagement At Canal Café Theatre

The Guinness World Record–breaking, longest-running live comedy show in the world continues to delight audiences at its Little Venice home, with a brand-new cast every six weeks throughout the year.

A key to NewsRevue’s longevity is its instinct for perfectly timed material that punches up, not down, propelling audiences through the week’s headlines at breakneck speed. Fresh topical content is written weekly by the cast and company themselves and former NewsRevue teams. From felon presidents and disgraced royals to the inexorable rise of AI, the news cycle keeps on giving.

Alumni include Gemma Whelan, Sara Pascoe, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Michelle Collins.

The current performers featured are: Phillipa Leadbetter, Lawrence Harp, Yan Toby-Amisi and Alexandra O'Neill. With direction by Lottie Grogan and musical direction by Mark Tim.

NewsRevue run from Thursday 3rd September - Saturday 3rd October. Schedule is as follows: Thursdays @ 7:30pm, Fridays @ 9:30pm and Saturdays @ 9:30pm. Performances take place at Canal Café Theatre, The Bridge House Pub, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6N. Tickets can be purchased at:  https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/newsrevue/ or by calling the Box Office at 020 7289 6054.

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