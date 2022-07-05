More Comedy, Spoken Word, and Theatre Added to Latitude's Biggest Ever Line Up

The multi-award-winning cinch presents Latitude returns to the stunning grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk, from 21st July - 24th July 2022. Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Snow Patrol, Maggie Rogers, Little Simz, Manic Street Preachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Groove Armada, Fontaines D.C. and Russell Howard, Reginald D. Hunter and Frankie Boyle top a diverse bill where music meets the arts in a full-on cultural explosion. Celebrating creativity, diversity and inspirational talent, Latitude Festival adds yet more names to the comedy, arts and theatre stages, transforming Henham Park into the ultimate playground of artistic expression. Weekend and day tickets are on sale from today here.

Latitude's arts line up is second to none and this year's comedy bill will be bigger than ever. Loose Women star Judi Love joins the already massive comedy bill having previously been announced as a 'Guest Chef' at the festival . Love's quick wit and infectious laugh quickly made her a fan favourite when she joined the Loose Women panel in 2020. Judi's motto 'Laughter is Healing' provides a very accurate insight into how she deals with life's many obstacles. Judi will take everyday situations, add her unique perspective and turn it into something hilarious.

Milo McCabe, character comedian extraordinaire aka Troy Hawke, also joins the bill. He has twice been nominated for the Amused Moose Best Edinburgh show award and was listed as one of GQ's Top Ten comedy shows of the festival. TV credits include ITV'S Benidorm, BBC3's Live at the Electric and various hidden camera and talking heads projects on Channel 4 and 5. As Troy Hawke he has garnered multiple award nominations and wins in various festivals across the world and sold out two Edinburgh festival runs.

​​The multi-award winning, nationally celebrated and acerbically witted 'self-declared siren from South Yorkshire' and Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finalist Myra DuBois makes a welcome Latitude return. A talented comedian, singer and actress, she retorts to every audience interaction without skipping a beat; sharp as a tack and hilarious each time.

Luisa Omielan also returns with explosive new material. Luisa has four groundbreaking hit shows under her belt. First, she asked "What Would Beyonce Do?! " (sell out across the UK and Australia, is what she would do!), then she asked "Am I Right Ladies?!" and her thigh gap joke went viral with over 45 million views. Then she turned to politics and got a show on the BBC entitled "Politics for Bitches". So the next logical step was for Luisa to bring her unique genre of comedy to religion in "God is a Woman". Luisa has created a unique genre of comedy that's a heart-wrenching journey; part rave and part rally. Her shows are uplifting, thought provoking, ahead-of-the-times and damn funny. Dawn French,Richard Curtis and Ruby Wax are super fans, as is Latitude Festival...

Also joining the jam-packed comedy bill across the weekend is Anna Thomas, Daniel Foxx, FOC It Up!, Laura Smyth, Jake Lambert, Raj Poojara, Rajiv Karia, Selena Mersey, Tamsyn Kelly and Yuriko Kotani.

A rabble-rousing range of established wordsmiths and podcasters who all recognise the power of language to change the world also join the bill. . Women's Prize for Fiction will be returning to Latitude to present Men Reading Women with an exceptional panel of inspiring women including prize co-founder and bestselling novelist Kate Mosse, author, writer, activist and former columnist for The Sunday Times Style supplement Scarlett Curtis, inspiring broadcaster Vick Hope and author of the best-seller The Authority Gap, Mary Ann Sieghart. Women's Prize for Fiction will also record a live version of their acclaimed podcast Bookshelfie where Aisling Bea in conversation with Vick Hope discuss the diverse back-catalogue of Women's Prize-winning books spanning a generation, explore the life-changing books that sit on other women's bookshelves and talk about what the future holds for women writing today.

Even more literary talent has also been added to Latitude's Listening Post. Author Ben Wardle discusses A Perfect Silence, his in-depth biography of the Talk Talk leader, Mark Hollis revealing the fascinating story of one of the UK's most enigmatic musicians from his earliest beginnings through to his untimely end and Ella McCloud reads from her powerful debut -'Rapunzella, Or Don't Touch My Hair' combining poetry and prose to startling effect in a story that revolves around a girl imprisoned in a forest made from her own Afro as she comes of age amidst the temptations and opportunities of the inner-city.

Fresh from wowing crowds opening for The Libertines and John Cooper Clarke, Latitude favourite Luke Wright serves up banger after banger at the hottest late night show at Latitude. Late Night Dance Floor Fillers (poems) is rock'n'roll poetry at its visceral, inventive best. Luke also performs from his new show at The Theatre Arena, Come! Come on! Meet Me! It is a powerful performance set against the backdrop of pandemic politics, ageing parents and an endless droning culture war.

Production company Platform Presents also brings moments of cringe-making hilarity to the Theatre Arena with The Joy of Text . The show features some amazing actors performing the world's funniest text conversations. Inspired by an hilarious exchange between her Mum and Brother that she has kept on her phone for years, film and theatre director Josie Rourke ( Mary Queen of Scots) puts together a fast, raucous and breathtaking "I can't believe you typed that" performance.

With a mission to lift up our spirits and harmonise communities, The Glasgow African Balafon Orchestra (GABO) has also been added to Latitude's stunning Waterfront Stage. GABO brings together a cocktail of musicians from all different backgrounds, bringing together the distinct flavours of the world through the joy of orchestral music. It is a unique blend and fusion of musicians, folklorists and storytellers representing the best musical flavours and stories of our shared humanity. Swing Patrol is back, leading the Latitude audience through the steps to the Lindy Hop, Charleston and more. The opportunity to get involved doesn't end there - audiences have the chance to get spinning with Alice Mara, who is returning with her pottery wheel.

Deep in the Faraway Forest, Professor Steve MacLeod will be transforming the Old Oak into the Reflection Tree, offering a place to pause and reflect during the daytime, whilst at night it will be transformed with its magical rays of light reaching out. The art doesn't end there, iconic photographer's co-operative Magnum will be presenting work from its portfolio of esteemed worldwide photographers on the Gallery Wall.

Also presenting in the Faraway Forest across the weekend will be Common Threads Press, Jasmine Lilly Oak, Sisters Uncut, She's Medicine Cacao Ceremony & Smoke Bundles workshop and Yao Liao By Mushrooms