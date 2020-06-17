Midsummer Festival Announces Full Schedule
Midsummer Festival is a free one-day festival celebrating arts and culture in the West Midlands.
A list has been put together so patrons can see all the performances and events that are taking page on Midsummer Festival main page stream on Saturday 20th June as well as the other events West Midlands theatre, dance, music, artists and venues are sharing online.
Events and activities in Midsummer Festival stream
From 11am
Ikon and Celebrating Sanctuary presents Soapboxes - To Imagine (This event will be subtitled)
From 12.30pm
WILD by Motionhouse
From 13.15pm
Fairy Bower workshop and Wild Thyme Stories by The Royal Shakespeare Company (WILD Thyme songs will be captioned)
From 13.45pm
Birmingham Royal Ballet
From 13.55pm
Hometime Film by Multistory
From 14.00pm
The Hare and The Moon by The Fabularium
From 14.45pm
Make Your Own Puppet @Home #1 by Autin Dance Theatre (This event will be subtitled)
From 15.05pm
Soliloquies & Dialogues by Birmingham Contemporary Music Group
From 15.15pm
Collisions & Contradictions by Robin Surgeoner
From 15.45pm
ONE% by The O'Driscoll Collective
From 16.05pm
Inner Spaces by DanceXchange
From 16.25pm
CITY - BREATH - WATER by Rosie Kay Dance Company
From 16.30pm
Digital Shorts by Birmingham Opera Company
From 17.00pm
Wolves Are Coming For You by Joel Horwood, Pentabus Rural Recordings
From 18.45pm
Dystopia by Autin Dance Theatre
From 19.05pm
Dancing from my home by Freewheelin
From 19.10pm
From 19.20pm
Untitled by Keneish Dance
From 19.30pm
HM showcasing 'Do Digital Profiles Dream of Death' performed in Asylum Art Gallery
From 19.45pm
A Midsummer Night's Dream by Compton Verney
From 20.00pm
Mechanicals Antics by The Royal Shakespeare Company (This event will be captioned)
From 20.30pm
Summer Holiday Singalong by Ex Cathedra (This event will have sign language support and closed captions)
From 21.02pm
Phoenix by Mary Courtney and Tara Rutledge
From 21.05pm
Kathakbox by Sonia Sabri Company
From 21.30pm
Midsummer Moments by ACE Dance and Music
From 21.50pm
Away with the Fairies by The Royal Shakespeare Company (This event will be captioned)
From 22.00pm
Midsummer Closing Party by DanceXchange
From 22.45pm
Finale
Events also taking place on the day include:
- Anarchy Bridge by Nick Knibb
- Bridge by Imagineer Productions
- Coventry Welcomes 2020
- DIRECTOR'S CUT: Shane Shambhu in conversation with Jatinder Verma
- iDream by Phizzical
- I Release My Colours exhibition by artist Ije in #ArtspaceWindows
- Imagine, my reality by Maokwo
- Mosaic by Sonia Sabri Company
- Online Workshop: ARTconnects for Refugees
- Paint the Day by Newhampton Arts Company
- Pentabus Rural Recordings Watchalong
- Public Bodies by Asylum Art Gallery
- Titania's Dream by Compton Verney
- Venture by Imagineer Productions
- Zoom Café by Black Country Touring