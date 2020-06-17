Midsummer Festival Announces Full Schedule

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Midsummer Festival is a free one-day festival celebrating arts and culture in the West Midlands.

A list has been put together so patrons can see all the performances and events that are taking page on Midsummer Festival main page stream on Saturday 20th June as well as the other events West Midlands theatre, dance, music, artists and venues are sharing online.

Events and activities in Midsummer Festival stream

From 11am

Ikon and Celebrating Sanctuary presents Soapboxes - To Imagine (This event will be subtitled)

From 12.30pm

WILD by Motionhouse

From 13.15pm

Fairy Bower workshop and Wild Thyme Stories by The Royal Shakespeare Company (WILD Thyme songs will be captioned)

From 13.45pm

Birmingham Royal Ballet

From 13.55pm

Hometime Film by Multistory

From 14.00pm

The Hare and The Moon by The Fabularium

From 14.45pm

Make Your Own Puppet @Home #1 by Autin Dance Theatre (This event will be subtitled)

From 15.05pm

Soliloquies & Dialogues by Birmingham Contemporary Music Group

From 15.15pm

Collisions & Contradictions by Robin Surgeoner

From 15.45pm

ONE% by The O'Driscoll Collective

From 16.05pm

Inner Spaces by DanceXchange

From 16.25pm

CITY - BREATH - WATER by Rosie Kay Dance Company

From 16.30pm

Digital Shorts by Birmingham Opera Company

From 17.00pm

Wolves Are Coming For You by Joel Horwood, Pentabus Rural Recordings

From 18.45pm

Dystopia by Autin Dance Theatre

From 19.05pm

Dancing from my home by Freewheelin

From 19.10pm

SAD MAN

From 19.20pm

Untitled by Keneish Dance

From 19.30pm

HM showcasing 'Do Digital Profiles Dream of Death' performed in Asylum Art Gallery

From 19.45pm

A Midsummer Night's Dream by Compton Verney

From 20.00pm

Mechanicals Antics by The Royal Shakespeare Company (This event will be captioned)

From 20.30pm

Summer Holiday Singalong by Ex Cathedra (This event will have sign language support and closed captions)

From 21.02pm

Phoenix by Mary Courtney and Tara Rutledge

From 21.05pm

Kathakbox by Sonia Sabri Company

From 21.30pm

Midsummer Moments by ACE Dance and Music



From 21.50pm

Away with the Fairies by The Royal Shakespeare Company (This event will be captioned)

From 22.00pm

Midsummer Closing Party by DanceXchange

From 22.45pm

Finale

Events also taking place on the day include:

