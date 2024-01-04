Mayflower Theatre Launches AN INSPIRING PLACE and Mayflower Tours

By: Jan. 04, 2024

The team at Mayflower Theatre has announced that their 2024 Mayflower Tours Open Day will take place on Saturday 3 February.

The Open Day will launch ‘An Inspiring Place' – the new and improved public venue tour programme, which will see tours tailored to different groups of attendees, including Private Family Interactive Tours, Student Focused Tours, and Heritage Backstage Tours. Public booking is now open: https://www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/Mayflower-Tours-Open-Day-2024/   

During the tour of the 2,271- seat Grade II-listed building, patrons will be able to see the rich history of the venue as they are led by the theatre's experienced team of tour guides. They will get the opportunity to see where the magic is made in the dressing rooms, on the fly floor and other backstage areas, as well as a chance to stand on Mayflower Theatre's stage. Patrons will also get a chance to see archive material which will be displayed in the theatre's foyer by the theatres Heritage Volunteers.

‘An Inspiring Place' was launched by Ashley Banjo who starred in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and will be returning in the 2024 pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

‘An Inspiring Place' encompasses the development of the backstage areas to bring them to life with behind-the-scenes imagery captured by Danny Kaan in a series of his Access All Areas shoots. Future plans include accompanying the images with a quote mural which will inspire performers before they go onto the stage.  

Mayflower Theatre is the largest theatre on the South Coast and welcomes regional touring productions, seeing hundreds of performers grace the stage annually. In addition to inspiring the touring production performers, it also aims to inspire the casts of their Summer Youth Projects where Mayflower Theatre welcome approximately 150 young people who come together for 2 weeks with industry professionals to create a show. The artwork is also an incredible opportunity for tour attendees to see what backstage is really like when a show is underway. 

Michael Ockwell, Chief Executive and Creative Director of Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios says, “I am delighted that we will be holding an open day, which will offer our wonderful customers the chance to see all areas of Mayflower Theatre. We are proud to display Danny Kaan's work which so perfectly captures what life is really like in the theatre. We look forward to welcoming so many people into Mayflower Theatre to see a side they may never have before!”   

  

Tickets for An Inspiring Place Open Day Tours (Saturday 3 February 2024) are on sale at Click Here or 02380 711811. 




